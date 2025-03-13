What happened to Jaz Granderson? Details explored ahead of Murder Under the Friday Night Lights

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights season 4 episode 9 explores Jaz Granderson's murder case in St. Louis. Titled Caught in a Trap, the new episode premiered on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 8 pm EST on Investigation Discovery.

The Murder Under the Friday Night Lights episode sheds light on the story of the murder of Jaz Granderson, who was an assistant football coach at De Smet Jesuit High School, St. Louis in 2017. As investigators delved deeper into the case, they learned that Jaz Granderson was ambushed and murdered by a mysterious woman and her accomplice.

As per The Des Moines Register, on October 16, 2017, Jaz Granderson was shot down while his Jeep Grand Cherokee was being stolen. A man from St. Louis was sentenced to 60 years in prison for his murder and carjacking.

To find out more about this murder case, continue reading this article.

Who was Jaz Granderson, and what happened to him?

Representative image of investigation (Image via Pexels)

Jaz was born on June 13, 1990, in St. Louis, Missouri. Granderson began playing football during his high school days and performed well at the time. After passing out of high school in 2008, he took admission in Harper College, where he played an important role in leading his team to win the Junior College National Championship.

For his further studies, Jaz went to the University of Northern Iowa, after which he took admission in Lindenwood University. Jaz's good performance in college football led him to the National Football League. After his tryout for the Kansas City Chiefs, Granderson became an assistant football coach at Jesuit High School.

Jaz Granderson was fatally shot in the 300 block of Hill, in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of the southern part of St. Louis, according to 11Alive. When witnesses heard the gunshots, they saw someone driving away from Jaz's Jeep Grand Cherokee at high speed.

The police immediately reached the scene of the crime and Jaz was taken to the hospital, but he was declared dead by the doctors. After that, the investigation of the case started, and detectives started collecting evidence at the crime spot.

Who was the killer of Jaz Granderson, and what was the verdict against him?

Representative image of justice (Image via Pexels)

The verdict was against Kurt Wallace, a man from St. Louis, who was already wanted by the police, as his name was involved in many carjacking cases.

During the investigation, the authorities found out that Jaz's murder case was linked to other such cases. In those cases too, Kurt Wallace fired bullets and stole two cars- a Chevrolet Monte Carlo and a Cadillac CTS.

These carjacking cases were allegedly set up by Wallace and his partner in crime, Jherrica Dixon, through a dating app. Later, another name came in connection with the case, Floyd Barber. According to the authorities, these three criminals were convicted in carjacking cases in St. Louis, which led U.S. Attorney Jeff Jessen to announce his verdict.

As mentioned in 11Alive, Jeff Jessen stated:

“This is a series of vicious and senseless crimes. We just doubled the number of violent crime prosecutors in this office so people who commit carjackings and armed robberies in the City of St. Louis can expect very aggressive prosecution by this office and the Circuit Attorney’s Office.”

The new episode of Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, titled Caught in a Trap has covered this case in more detail. Stay tuned for more updates.

