What happened to Kevyn in Yellowjackets? Character fate explored

Kevyn Tan, played by Alex Wyndham, is introduced in Yellowjackets as a former classmate of Natalie from Wiskayok High School. Years later, he resurfaces in the adult timeline as a police detective involved in investigating the activities of the Yellowjackets survivors. His past connection with Natalie resurfaces when the two cross paths during an investigation, leading to a complicated relationship shaped by their shared history.

Kevyn is shown to be a sincere, if sometimes naïve, figure who becomes increasingly entangled in the complex web surrounding Natalie, Shauna, Misty, and the rest of the group. His attempts to reconnect with Natalie turn into romantic involvement, but it ultimately leads to betrayal as Natalie uses his access to investigate Travis’s death.

Throughout Yellowjackets season 2, Kevyn tries to maintain his professional ethics, even as his personal ties grow stronger. His role becomes more central as he investigates Adam Martin’s disappearance alongside his partner, Matt Saracusa. However, Walter Tattersall sees him as a liability. In the season 2 finale, Walter poisons Kevyn’s drink and later shoots him to fake a suicide, framing him for multiple crimes to divert suspicion from Misty and others. Kevyn’s arc ends abruptly but plays a critical role in shifting the course of the investigation.

Kevyn’s background in Yellowjackets

Detective Kevyn Tan lies lifeless in a pivotal scene from Yellowjackets, after being poisoned and framed by Walter. (Image via Paramount)

During his teen years, Kevyn went to Wiskayok High School with multiple players from the Yellowjackets soccer team. He had a special connection with Natalie, united by their love for music. Kevyn frequently went to her house, but one visit ended in tragedy when Natalie's abusive father verbally attacked Natalie and tried to assault Kevyn.

Kevyn got away, but the situation concluded with Natalie's dad unintentionally shooting himself in the presence of her and her mother. This event created a persistent emotional wound for Natalie and affected her future relationships.

In the present Kevyn is a divorced detective in the police force, and he has a young son called Mason. When he encounters Natalie once more, he attempts to reignite their connection, yet their relationship grows complex. Natalie leverages her access to police databases to investigate the death of Travis. Their relationship briefly becomes romantic, but trust problems emerge swiftly, particularly after Natalie grabs his gun and fires a bullet during an attempt to confront a blackmailer.

Kevyn’s role in Yellowjackets season 2

Walter Tattersall offers Kevyn poisoned cocoa in Yellowjackets, setting the stage for a deadly cover-up. (Image via Paramount)

In season 2, Kevyn is deeply involved in the investigation surrounding Adam Martin's disappearance. Along with his partner Matt Saracusa, he investigates Shauna and uncovers a suspicious pattern of communication between her and Adam. Kevyn attempts to balance his personal connections with his duties as a detective, often clashing with Matt, who pushes for quicker, more aggressive action.

Kevyn and Matt tail Shauna and her husband Jeff, suspecting involvement in the cover-up of Adam’s murder. Their suspicions grow after finding Adam's dismembered body. Kevyn advocates for following proper procedures, while Matt is willing to bend the rules. Despite their differences, they close in on Shauna.

In the season finale, Kevyn tracks Shauna and her family to Camp Green Pine, a cult-like retreat led by Lottie. There, he meets Walter Tattersall, who poisons his cocoa with phenobarbital. Kevyn collapses, and Walter shoots him to stage a convincing cover-up. Walter then frames Kevyn for multiple crimes, including the murders of Adam Martin and Jessica Roberts, and presents this narrative to Matt Saracusa, threatening to tie the fabricated evidence to him if he doesn’t cooperate.

What Kevyn’s death means for the future of Yellowjackets

Jeff Sadecki reacts in shock after Kevyn collapses in Yellowjackets season 2, moments before Walter covers up the death. (Image via Paramount)

Kevyn’s death is part of a broader trend within Yellowjackets where characters are used to raise the stakes but often removed before their arcs feel fully explored. His sudden end, like many other plot twists, raises questions about whether the show’s focus on maintaining shock value sometimes comes at the expense of deeper character development.

This critique echoed in reactions to the Yellowjackets season 3 finale titled Full Circle. In that episode, several character motivations, particularly Shauna’s, appeared inconsistent or unearned. Shauna delivers a reflective monologue suggesting she has repressed her wilderness memories, a revelation that contradicts her earlier statements and behavior across previous seasons.

The finale also revealed the long-awaited fate of Pit Girl, confirmed to be Mari, while wrapping up several arcs, including Callie’s involvement in Lottie’s death. However, much like Kevyn’s demise, these plot points were seen by many as abrupt or insufficiently developed.

The idea that the characters are haunted by the wilderness, summed up by Lottie’s final words that 'It will come with us,' continues to dominate the show’s mythos. But whether this lingering force leads to deeper storytelling or more unresolved chaos remains to be seen.

Kevyn’s arc, while complete in terms of plot, mirrors these concerns: a character introduced with emotional history and potential who is quickly written out to facilitate another twist. As Yellowjackets continues, the show will need to balance shock with depth, especially as it heads into its fourth season, where the consequences of past actions are poised to unravel further.

Kevyn’s death might offer temporary protection for Shauna and the others, but it sets a precedent for how far characters like Walter are willing to go. With Matt still in play and holding key information, the possibility of further investigation remains. Additionally, Kevyn’s son Mason, though a minor character, could represent an emotional angle if the truth about his father’s death ever emerges.

As Yellowjackets season 3 unfolds, Walter’s cover-up, Misty's involvement, and the ripple effects of Kevyn’s death continue to shape the narrative. With new revelations and shifting alliances coming to light in recent episodes, the consequences of Kevyn’s framing are expected to deepen, especially as Matt Saracusa remains a loose thread with critical information.

Yellowjackets season 3 is currently streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime. Viewers can also catch up on seasons 1 and 2 on the same platform.

