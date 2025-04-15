What happened to Ted's brother in Suits LA? Details explored

The first episode of Suits LA premiered on NBC on February 23, 2025, introducing several key characters from the show's cast. Among them were Ted Black, played by Stephen Amell, and Stuart Lane, played by Josh McDermitt, along with other primary characters. The episode also introduced characters that would have a significant influence on Ted Black, the show's primary protagonist.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader's discretion is advised.

One of these characters was Eddie, Ted's brother. In episode 1 of Suits LA, Ted is shown spending a significant amount of time with Eddie, especially during moments when he seeks a safe space to discuss his feelings. Their conversations suggest that Eddie serves as a grounding presence for Ted during emotionally challenging times at work.

However, a major twist at the end of the episode reveals that Eddie is not a flesh-and-blood character. He died in 2010, and based on the twist, it seems like all of Ted's interactions with him are just a product of his imagination. Having said that, the reasons for his death are not yet revealed in the show.

When did Ted's brother Eddie die in Suits LA?

In the final moments of episode 1 of Suits LA, it is revealed that Ted's brother, Eddie, is not a living character. Episode 3 further confirms that Eddie died in 2010. This is divulged when Ted attends his father's funeral and sees Eddie's gravestone next to where his father's would be, with the year of his death written on it as 2010.

Eddie's year of death puts certain things into perspective. As highlighted in the opening scenes of the show's premiere episode, 2010 was the last year Ted spent in New York before moving to California. The episode also highlighted that Eddie was alive when Ted left New York, as Ted apologizes to his subconscious existence of Eddie for not calling him after he left the city.

The whole thing suggests that Ted suffers from the guilt of not having reached out to his brother after he left. His suffering is further exaggerated by the fact that it was around the same year that he died. This might be one of the reasons why Eddie still exists in Ted's subconscious. He loved him dearly but could not do much for him in his last moments, leading to him existing as a memory in his difficult moments.

What is Suits LA on NBC about?

NBC's Suits LA tells the story of Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor whose situation forces him to assume a job that he was not very fond of in the past. The official synopsis highlights the premise and states:

"Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself to represent the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career."

The synopsis also touches on the events happening around him and how his past continues to impact his current circumstances. It mentions:

"Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

The next episode of Suits LA will be released on NBC on April 20, 2025.

