Suits LA season 1 episode 9: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The events at the end of the previous episode set up the storyline for Suits LA season 1 episode 9, which will see Ted Black reunited with Harvey Specter in New York. With Pellegrini getting out of prison, the two promise to join forces to keep the mobster from getting away.

Meanwhile, the development in Stuart Lane's new case representing Hollywood fixer David Bowie is not looking good for him. The news of a witness' death is bound to question his client's innocence. Catch more of the story in Suits LA season 1 episode 9, airing next Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET.

The next episode is directed by Silver Tree, who previously directed ten episodes of the original Suits series, with the script written by Rick Muirragui, who previously wrote Suits LA episode 6, Dester.

When will Suits LA season 1 episode 9 be released?

New episodes of Suits LA arrive available every week on Sunday evenings. It means that Suits LA season 1 episode 9 will be airing next Sunday night, April 20, 2025, at 6:00 pm Pacific Time or 9:00 Eastern Standard Time.

However, with varying timings depending on the region, the table below will serve as a guide on the exact release dates and times of the upcoming episode in major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 6:00 pm Central Time Sunday, April 20, 2025

8:00 pm Eastern Time Sunday, April 20, 2025

9:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, April 21, 2025

1:00 am Central European Time Monday, April 21, 2025

2:00 am Eastern European Time Monday, April 21, 2025

3:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, April 21, 2025

6:30 am Japan Standard Time Monday, April 21, 2025

10:00 am

Where to watch Suits LA season 1 episode 9

Like all previous episodes of the Suits spinoff, Suits LA season 1 episode 9 will only be available for watching on the scheduled release day above via NBC. However, following its television premiere, audiences can watch the new episode on Peacock the following day. New episodes will also be available for watching via the NBC website teh day after their TV premiere.

A brief recap of Suits LA season 1 episode 8

Suits LA season 1 episode 8 saw the return of Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter in the flashback storytelling of Ted's New York case in 2010. Titled Acapulco, Harvey reluctantly helped Ted when his case against Pellegrino started taking a bad turn after his key witness was found lying on the stand. However, Harvey's help was only his contingency plan because he found a way to make his witness believable.

Meanwhile, in the present day, Harvey makes a surprise visit to Ted with bad news—Pellegrini is getting out. Harvey wants Ted to fly with him back to New York ASAP and help him keep Pellegrini behind bars. Black and Associates is also expanding, with Amanda Stevens becoming the firm's head of criminal defense and Marvin as the new HR guy.

There's also some drama at the office in episode 8. Erica and Leah clash over personal time while they are secretly grieving the death of their loved ones. Meanwhile, at the rival law firm, Stuart is confronted with the fact that his new client, David Bowie, could be a liar and possibly be dangerous after one of the witnesses against him was killed.

What to expect in Suits LA season 1 episode 9

Suits LA season 1 episode 9 is titled Bat Signal, which is expected to continue the last episode's storyline while introducing new twists and turns. As teased in episode 8, Ted and Harvey will be returning to New York to deal with Pellegrini's impending freedom. Their return is also expected to expand the backstory of Ted's case in 2010 and why he moved to Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Stuart will have to deal with the possibility that he's representing a guilty man, someone who may be capable of murder. Here's what audiences can expect in next week's episode, per the synopsis:

"Ted and Harvey team up to right a wrong from their past and put a monster behind bars; Stuart confronts the possibility that he may have unwittingly helped a client commit a crime."

Stay tuned for more Suits LA season 1 news and updates as 2025 progresses.

