What happened to Toni Henthorn’s daughter after her death? Details explored ahead of 20/20 on ABC

Toni Henthorn’s tragic death in 2012 sent shockwaves through her family, leaving behind her young daughter, Haley, who was just seven at the time. While her husband, Harold Henthorn, initially claimed that Toni had accidentally fallen from a 160-foot cliff during their anniversary hike at Rocky Mountain National Park, an investigation by the National Park Service and the FBI revealed inconsistencies in his account.

According to ABC News (February 28, 2025), authorities discovered multiple photographs of Harold standing near the cliff’s edge, raising suspicions that the fall was not accidental.

Following Harold’s arrest in 2014 and his subsequent conviction for first-degree murder in 2015, Haley was placed under the guardianship of her maternal uncle, Barry Bertolet, and his wife, Paula, as reported by The Denver Post (January 2, 2017). Now 19, she recently spoke for the first time about her mother’s death in an exclusive interview on 20/20. The upcoming episode Mountain of Lies will explore Toni Henthorn’s case and how Haley navigated life after losing both parents.

After Toni Henthorn’s death, Haley recalled that Harold attempted to control her response when informing her of the incident

Following Toni Henthorn’s fatal fall at Rocky Mountain National Park in 2012, her daughter, Haley, was just seven years old when her father, Harold Henthorn, informed her of what had happened. According to ABC News (February 28, 2025), Haley stated in an exclusive interview with 20/20 that Harold carefully controlled the way he delivered the news, telling her that Toni had "lost consciousness forever" and instructing her not to cry.

"He told me that people would be watching," she recalled. - ABC News

In the aftermath of Toni Henthorn’s death, Harold retained custody of Haley, despite strong objections from Toni’s family. According to The Denver Post (January 2, 2017), Toni’s brother, Barry Bertolet, and his wife, Paula, expressed concern that Harold was isolating Haley from their side of the family. Investigators later uncovered evidence suggesting Harold’s controlling behavior extended beyond Toni to their daughter.

ABC News (February 28, 2025) reports that Haley was not allowed to leave her room without permission, had to request approval before eating, and was monitored through a baby monitor in her room.

As the investigation into Toni Henthorn’s death progressed, authorities uncovered significant inconsistencies in Harold’s account. He initially claimed Toni had slipped and fallen while taking a photo. According to ABC News, evidence from Harold’s phone and Toni’s camera showed images of him standing near the cliff’s edge multiple times. National Park Service investigator Beth Shott stated,

"Our theory was that he was trying to lure her to stand where he is," ... "That he's saying, 'Look honey, this is safe. You can stand here.'" - ABC News.

The case gained further scrutiny when authorities revisited the death of Harold’s first wife, Lynn Henthorn, who died in 1995 under suspicious circumstances. According to ABC News, Harold reported that Lynn had been crushed under their car while he was changing a tire on a remote road.

With Toni Henthorn’s case now under investigation, law enforcement noted eerie similarities: both women died in isolated locations, Harold was the only witness, and both cases involved substantial life insurance policies.

Following Harold’s arrest in 2014, Haley’s custody status changed. She was initially placed under the guardianship of Barbara Cashman, a court-appointed guardian ad litem. The Denver Post (January 2, 2017) reports that Cashman testified in court, stating that Haley had been influenced by Harold to believe Toni’s death was accidental. "I knew she was at risk of serious emotional harm," Cashman said.

After Harold was convicted of first-degree murder in 2015, Barry and Paula Bertolet were granted full guardianship of Haley, allowing her to live with them in Mississippi.

Now 19, Haley recently spoke publicly for the first time about her experiences following Toni Henthorn’s death. In her interview with 20/20, she described how she gradually broke free from her father’s psychological control and found stability with the Bertolets. Despite everything, she told ABC News that she forgives her father, stating,

"Not for his sake, but for mine,".... "So that I know that I'm freed from him, from his control, that I'm my own person and that I'm grounded to do whatever I want to do outside of his control."

Toni Henthorn’s case continues to be a national interest, and with Haley speaking out for the first time, 20/20 aims to shed light on the full scope of the investigation and its impact on those left behind. The episode, Mountain of Lies, airing on Hulu on February 28, 2025, will provide further insight into how investigators unraveled the truth behind Toni Henthorn’s death and the legal proceedings that followed.

