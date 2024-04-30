What happens to Chickie in Tulsa King season 1? Character return and storyline explored 

Chickie's story in Tulsa King season 1 (2022) is about his struggle within the Invernizzi family about what to do with mobster, Dwight "The General" Manfredi. When Chickie decides to walk away from the family, it opens the door for some new drama and partnerships in season 2.

Chickie's return after Tulsa King season 1

In Tulsa King season 1, Chickie is played by actor Domenick Lombardozzi. The character is a big shot in the Invernizzi crime family. As the right-hand man, Chickie has to handle all the family's business and deal with Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a mobster sent to Tulsa to start a fresh criminal operation. At first, Chickie doesn't know what to do about Dwight being around because it messes with how things are in the Invernizzi family.

Pete, another family member, wants to send his consigliere to Tulsa to sort things out and make everything okay with Dwight. Chickie has always been willing to do whatever it takes to protect his family, even if that means going after Dwight's son-in-law. However, his plan to trick the latter backfires.

Even though Chickie became the leader of the Invernizzi crime family as season 1 concluded, he wasn't really seen as a major antagonist and was more of a minor annoyance compared to others.

In Tulsa King season 1, his decision against Dwight didn't make much sense. However, there is a theory going around that Chickie might have planned for Goodie to join Dwight's gang and then turn on them, revealing a bigger and riskier plan. This could make Chickie the main bad guy in the upcoming installment.

Chickie's storyline in Tulsa King season 1

In Tulsa King season 1, Chickie was part of the crew because of what was going on with the Invernizzi crime family, as mentioned. But he eventually left because he wanted more power and control, which didn't match with his old crew's loyalty and rules.

Chickie's leadership style in season 1 was all about looking out for himself instead of building loyalty, which set the stage for some family drama down the line. As the season went on, Chickie made some bold moves like ordering hits and going head-to-head with Dwight, showing just how far he'd go to prove he's in charge.

Despite becoming the head, Chickie wasn't the most memorable villain compared to others like Caolan Waltrip and the ATF.

But there's a possibility that he might have been behind Goodie infiltrating Dwight's gang to pull off a double-cross. This suggests Chickie could become a more powerful antagonist in season 2.

