What is Human vs. Hamster all about? Everything to know about the offbeat Max series

Human vs. Hamster is a unique game show in which some "amazing pair of humans" will be competing against "extraordinary hamsters." The show, produced by Magnolia Network and A. Smith and Co. for Max, will be released on November 21, 2024.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"In this never-before-seen epic competition 10 extraordinary hamsters go toe-to-toe with teams of exceptional humans from all across North America. A monumental battle that will test their skill, strength, agility, and of course, their eating prowess!"

Saturday Night Live star Sarah Sherman and football commentator Kyle Brandt will host the show where human contestants and hamsters perform a few similar tasks to win the ultimate competition for cash prizes. Brian Balthazar, a hamster expert, will be guiding the hosts and the audience during the episode.

What is Human vs. Hamster about?

The series is a unique game show in which humans will be competing against much smaller but highly efficient and trained hamsters to perform a bunch of peculiar tasks. The group that performs the task most efficiently and in less time will be declared the winner and receive cash prizes.

The trailer for the show was released on November 12, 2024. In the trailer, viewers can see hosts Sarah Sherman and Kyle Brandt along with the contestants, which included humans as well as hamsters. The games will be played on unique sets in which one section will be for humans and a miniature version will be for hamsters.

"We're gonna show these hamsters that the only scrubs here are the ones we're wearing," one contestant says in the trailer.

The hamsters don't need words to reply, their attitude is conveyed through captions that read:

"Prepare to lose filthy humans."

When will Human vs. Hamster be released?

The show will be released on Max on November 21, 2024, at 8 pm Eastern Time/5 pm Pacific Time. It will also air on Magnolia Network on November 22 and November 29. The release time of the show might vary according to the user's geographical location.

Here's the release date and time of the series alongside the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Time Friday, November 22, 2024 5 pm Central Time Friday, November 22, 2024 7 pm Eastern Time Friday, November 22, 2024 8 pm British Summer Time Saturday, November 23, 2024 1 am Central European Summer Time Saturday, November 23, 2024 2 am Indian Standard Time Saturday, November 23, 2024 6: 30 am Australian Central Time Saturday, November 23, 2024 11:30 am

Where to watch Human vs. Hamster?

As mentioned before, the show will be available for streaming on the Max streaming service. Viewers would require a subscription to stream the episodes. Max subscription packages range from $9.99 per month to $15.99 per month.

Viewers can access the full library and play content with ads with a $9.99 per month/$99.99 per year subscription. While the $15.99 per month/$149.99 per year package provides an ad-free streaming experience.

Viewers can also watch the episodes on The Magnolia Network on November 22 and 29. The Magnolia app plan starts at $4.99 per month. Magnolia Network content is also available on the Discovery+ app, whose subscription plan also starts at $4.99 per month.

Here is the full schedule of Human vs. Hamster episodes:

Episode 1 - Teachers vs Nurses

Episode 2 - Trivia Kings and Volunteer Queens

Episode 3 - Weekend Warriors and Theater Kids

Episode 4 - Wrestlers and Lawyers

Episode 5 - Rhode Island Firefighters and New Jersey Firefighters

Episode 6 - Magicians and Dancers

Episode 7 - Flight Attendants and Tooth Fairies

Episode 8 - Caroling Elves and Christmas Candy Clerks

Human vs. Hamster will be released on Max on November 21, 2024.

