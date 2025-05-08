What did Lynda Carter say about DEI? Wonder Woman star poses major question surrounding the term in viral post

Well-known actress Lynda Carter is trending on different platforms due to her recent social media post, addressing the concept of DEI, also called diversity, equity, and inclusion. Notably, the Wonder Woman star said in a post shared through her official handle on X that DEI can prove the identity of an individual as an American.

Lynda Carter’s tweet on May 7, 2025, featured her saying that the term DEI was not a “bad word” and continued:

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion are fundamentally American – a reflection of who we actually are. After centuries of erasure, we’ve seen progress in representation in recent years, and I don’t want to go back.”

The concept of DEI created headlines in March this year when Donald Trump’s administration aimed to suppress DEI programs in all sectors, as per Variety. According to USA Today, the President of the United States said in a speech during a joint session of Congress:

“We have ended the tyranny of so-called diversity, equity and inclusion policies all across the entire federal government and, indeed, the private sector and our military. And our country will be woke no longer.”

USA Today stated that Donald Trump initially ordered to disable the DEI programs in January this year, saying that it had “corrupted” certain institutions through the replacement of “hard work, merit, and equality with a divisive and dangerous preferential hierarchy.”

After the executive order was issued, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also confirmed through a post on X that the concept of DEI won’t be followed in the Department of Defense anymore, as it reads:

“The Pentagon will comply, immediately. No exceptions, name-changes, or delays.”

Paley Honors to pay tribute to Lynda Carter: Event date and other details explained

The Paley Center of Media revealed in March 2025 that Lynda Carter would receive a tribute at the Paley Honors Spring Gala on the 50th anniversary of the superhero series Wonder Woman, where the actress played the lead role.

According to Variety, Paley Center CEO and President Maureen J. Reidy also confirmed the tribute to the Super Troopers star in a statement. The official website of the cultural institution addressed Lynda’s contributions as a philanthropist, working for organizations like the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum.

The website statement mentioned that the tribute to Lynda Carter will celebrate the way she played Wonder Woman and the character's impact on those who watched the show when it was on air. The statement also reads:

“Her portrayal continues to be celebrated by millions as the ultimate superheroine, inspiring generations of fans. Just as the show’s themes serve as powerful symbols of justice, integrity, and empowerment worldwide, Lynda Carter actively supports organizations with goals of doing the same.”

Variety also reported that apart from Lynda Carter, businessman Joe Tsai would be honored during the event alongside the ABC show Good Morning America and sports entrepreneur Crystal McCrary. The event is scheduled at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 19, 2025.

Lynda Carter was last seen in The Morning Show, where she made a guest appearance around two years ago. In 2021, she also played Carlene Biggs in the crime drama film The Cleaner. The Phoenix, Arizona native is already active as a singer and has released albums such as Portrait, Crazy Little Things, and more.

