What role does Annabelle Toomey play in Chicago PD? Character details explored

Annabelle Toomey, a child actress, portrays Zoe in Chicago PD. Her character was introduced in season 12 episode 10, aired on January 22, 2025. The show premiered on January 8, 2014, and has been on the for 12 seasons, with the latest season currently premiering on NBC.

Chicago PD is an American police procedural drama created by Wolf Entertainment. The show is the second part of the Chicago Franchise, the others being Chicago Med, Chicago Justice, and Chicago Fire. Chicago PD deals with the lives of patrol officers and the intelligence unit of the Chicago Police Department.

Toomey's character arc was introduced at the beginning of season 12 and is in the show for about two episodes at different intervals. Here's everything you need to know about Toomey's role in Chicago PD.

About Annabelle's character Zoe in Chicago PD

Zoe, played by Annabelle, is brought into the show in season 12 episode 10, titled Zoe. She is an eight-year-old girl discovered by Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), who visits an apartment after a well-being check call from the neighborhood.

On visiting the apartment, Adam finds the two bodies of a female and a kid, and a distant clatter distracts him from sight, which leads him to a room. The room is lit, and he finds a girl, Zoe, sitting at the study table. She is silent and reluctant to respond to Adam; however, he pacifies her and takes her out of the apartment to the police station.

At the police station, Adam swiftly tries to interrogate Zoe to understand what exactly happened at the apartment. Zoe refers to the lady and kid as her stepmother and sister. She also gives vital information about her father, Peter Cassidy. Zoe says that previous to this lady and kid, there have been other females and kids she and her father have lived with.

On further understanding, it is revealed that Peter is a serial killer who preys on single mothers and their kids, who are often helpless and struggling. As the episode progresses, Zoe tells Adam that her father supposedly had a friend named John; however, at the end of the episode, the track of this investigation is decelerated.

How Annabelle's character ends in the Chicago PD

Chicago PD season 12 episode 14, which aired on February 26, 2025, focuses on Zoe's case. The episode begins with Adam asking his dad's help in this case, which leads him and the team to a person named Thomas Cronin. Cronin turns out to be a serial killer who preys on single mothers, a case similar to Zoe's. It turns out that Thomas is Peter, Zoe's father.

Zoe goes missing from the foster home she lives in, and the caretaker with her is also killed. On reaching the scene, the team realizes Thomas is the perpetrator, who they haven't caught yet. They try to find Zoe and Thomas, and this leads them to a hospital where Thomas is treated for injuries from his fight with the caretaker.

The evidence from the hospital helps them catch Thomas, who doesn't reveal anything about Zoe. Thomas kills himself in police custody, and the team relentlessly looks for Zoe. They find a note Zoe wrote with the word "mote" in it. They understand that she means a motel, and they reach an abandoned motel nearby.

Zoe is found in the motel, and the team brings her back. They run a DNA test on their historical data and find her match with an old lady, who turns out to be Zoe's grandmother, Amy. Amy reveals that Zoe's real name is Marie, and her mother was Thomas' first victim. She had been searching for her grand-daughter ever since Marie's mother died, and this brings Annabelle's role to an end in Chicago PD.

Chicago PD is available to watch on NBC and Peacock.

