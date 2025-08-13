What role did Danielle Spencer play in 'What's Happening!!'? Details explored as the actress passed away at 60 

Danielle Spencer, known for her former work as a child actor, passed away on Monday, August 11, 2025, at the age of 60. Spencer's cause of death was noted to be cardiac arrest and gastric cancer, as reported by ABC News.

Ad

The actress became a veterinarian later and took up a few roles in other projects as well. Having had several medical issues throughout her life, the tragic loss of the actress has saddened her co-stars and fans deeply.

Widely remembered for her work in What's Happening!!, Danielle Spencer played the role of Dee Thomas in all three seasons of the show.

Danielle Spencer appeared as the young and witty Dee Thomas in What's Happening!!

The cast of What's Happening!! (Image via Facebook/@DrDanielleSpencer)

Danielle Spencer was a prominent supporting cast member in all the seasons of the American sitcom What's Happening!!. The series was about three Black teenagers who experienced the different flavors of a youth's life. The lead roles of Roger 'Raj' Thomas were played by Ernest Thomas, Dwayne Nelson by Haywood Nelson, and Freddy 'Rerun' Stubbs by Fred Berry.

Ad

Trending

Spencer's character, Dee, was Roger's younger sister. With "Ooh, I'm gonna tell mama" as her popular dialogue, Dee stood out as the energetic and witty sibling of Roger, who would miss no chance to roast her brother and his friends. Her sarcastic remarks and sharp glares made her a beloved character of the show.

Several episodes of the series show the three boys and Dee's fun experiences, often ending up in hilarious mishaps or special moments. This show was the actress's first acting work in her career.

Ad

The actress was only 11 years old when she began working on the sitcom. The star also gave a glimpse at her life as a child actor through her book, Through the Fire: Journal of a Child Star.

Notably, Danielle Spencer's presence in What's Happening!!! became a historical feat as she became the first black female child to be a regular part of a TV show. This achievement is also highlighted in the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Ad

Also read: Danielle Spencer, beloved teen star of 'What's Happening!!,' dies at 60

What's Happening!! Co-star, family, and more pour in tributes for Danielle Spencer

Danielle Spencer as Dee Thomas in What's Happening!! (Image via Facebook/@DrDanielleSpencer)

The death of Danielle Spencer has moved many, and her near and dear ones are taking to the internet to express their grief over the loss. Haywood Nelson, who appeared as Dwayne Nelson in What's Happening, paid a heartfelt tribute to the actress through a social media post. Sharing her pictures, he wrote in the caption:

Ad

"Dr. Dee, our brilliant, loving, positive, pragmatic warrior, without fail, has finally found her release from the clutches of this world and a body. We celebrate Danielle Spencer and her contributions as we regret to inform her departure and transition from a long battle with cancer."

Adding on, he said:

"We have lost a daughter, sister, family member, “What’s Happening” cast member, veterinarian animal rights proponent and healer, and cancer heroine. Our Shero. Danielle is loved. She will be missed in this form and forever embraced."

Ad

Spencer's brother, Jeremy Pelt, also took to social media to share about his feelings over the actress's demise. He shared several pictures of the actress and said:

"Many of you knew her as "Dee", but she was more than a child actress. She was a friend, an auntie to my three children who adored her, she was a daughter- and in many ways, my mother's best friend, she was a veterinarian, she was someone who always remained positive even during her darkest days fighting this disease. And she was MY sister and protector."

Ad

He elaborated on how the actress was a prominent part of the family, further sharing his feelings about the loss. Sandra Jones, one of the family friends of the actress, also spoke about Spencer's death to ABC News and said:

"This untimely death is really hard to process right now. She is a sweet and gentle soul and she is going to be missed very, very much."

Ad

The actress also appeared in varied roles in works such as As Good as It Gets and Days of Our Lives. Her life and journey as a child actor form a significant part of the entertainment industry.

Danielle Spencer died on August 11, 2025, and her surviving family includes brother Jeremy Pelt and mother Cheryl Pelt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More