Danielle Spencer net worth: Fortune explored as child star of 'What's Happening' fame passes away at 60

Danielle Spencer, 60, recently passed away on August 11, 2025. The child actress was active in the entertainment industry for a brief period and built a huge fan base after portraying Dee Thomas in What's Happening!!. She boasted a fortune of $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.Notably, Spencer was battling health issues like breast cancer for the last few years, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Danielle's co-star Haywood Nelson was the first person to confirm the news of her demise to the outlet, saying that Spencer was at a Richmond, Virginia-based hospital.In addition, Nelson shared a tribute post through Instagram with a photo of Danielle Spencer. Haywood described Danielle's family members as a perfect example of &quot;brilliance&quot; and continued:“Dr. Dee, our brilliant, loving, positive, pragmatic warrior, without fail, has finally found her release from the clutches of this world and a body. We celebrate Danielle Spencer and her contributions as we regret to inform her departure and transition from a long battle with cancer.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaywood wrote that Spencer will be missed by all those who were close to her over the years. The statement mentioned that Danielle was a &quot;cancer heroine&quot; and her family has also lost a &quot;veterinarian animal rights proponent and healer.&quot;Meanwhile, netizens also recalled Danielle's contributions as an actress, expressing their grief on various platforms. The Hollywood Reporter stated that Spencer had to undergo a double mastectomy around ten years ago, followed by a surgery to treat the bleeding in her brain in 2018.A GoFundMe page was also launched a few years ago to get help for Danielle's surgery, which included the removal of a bleeding hematoma. The problem originated from a car accident that occurred in 1976, as described in the fundraiser's description. While her stepfather, Tim Pelt, died in the accident, Spencer suffered injuries in her leg, arm, and pelvis.Danielle Spencer’s net worth: Career and other details explainedThe child star spent her childhood in New York City, and her acting journey dates back to the time when she began working in a repertory company. Notably, the company was established by her stepfather, Tim, and she joined it at the age of 7, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Danielle Spencer became a popular face when she started appearing as Dee Thomas in What's Happening!! from 1964. Spencer's character was featured in the ABC sitcom for almost three years, and she portrayed the role again in the sequel, titled What's Happening Now!!.In 2014, Danielle appeared in an interview with Jet magazine, stating that she used her family as a reference to play her role on screen. She stated that it was a learning opportunity for her and opened up about how people slowly came to know about her.“The most challenging aspect of acting back in the ‘70s and ‘80s was that people would recognize me and I felt weird about that - especially while I was in church service or eating at a restaurant. I was confused as to why people wanted my autograph. I was sometimes unable to go shopping or to amusement parks without someone recognizing me,” Spencer said.According to the New York Post, Danielle Spencer arrived in Africa with her mother after the end of the ABC series. She continued pursuing her higher education, studying veterinary medicine at the University of California. She even began working as a veterinarian after graduating from the Tuskegee University Veterinary School. Danielle Spencer told Jet magazine that her reason for becoming a veterinarian was her love for animals, and she had always had a pet at her residence during her childhood.A year after What's Happening!! started to air on ABC, Danielle was cast in an episode of The Brady Bunch Hour. She also made minor appearances in shows such as Special Treat and the NBC show Days of Our Lives. She had two films in her credits: As Good as It Gets and Peter Rabbit and the Crucifix.In addition, she was the author of a memoir titled &quot;Through the Fire…&quot; Journal of a Child Star. She was also featured on other popular shows, including The Wendy Williams Show and Unsung Hollywood, among others.The Hollywood Reporter stated that Danielle is survived by her mother, Cheryl, and brother, Jeremy.