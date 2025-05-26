What role does Julianne Nicholson play in Hacks season 4? Character explored

Hacks season 4 was released on April 10, 2025, on HBO Max and will air its season finale on May 29, 2025. The award-winning comedy series is created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, who also serve as the showrunners. Among the show's producers are Melanie J. Elin, Ashley Glazier, and Nate Young.

The series explores the professional and personal dynamic between Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder's characters as a veteran stand-up comedian and a millennial comedy writer, respectively. The show's fourth installment features Julianne Nicholson in a guest starring role as the social media star Mary Alice a.k.a. Dance Mom.

The official synopsis of Hacks season 4, as per HBO Max, reads:

"Fights, camera, action. Tensions rise in Season 4 as Deborah and Ava are forced to work together to get their late night show off the ground."

A look at the Dance Mom's role in Hacks season 4

Julianne Nicholson first appeared as the TikTok sensation Dance Mom from Alberta on Hacks season 4 episode 5, Clickable Face, which aired on May 1, 2025. She has a sizable following from the suburban mom demographic that Deborah so desperately needs to win over for her late-night show ratings.

Jimmy and Kayla fly her over to Los Angeles to audition for the show, but her performance fails to impress them. However, she gets her moment in the spotlight when Deborah and Ava get into a screaming match over a monologue joke during taping. To everyone's surprise, the Dance Mom becomes a hit with the studio audience, who love her choreography, manic smile, and vibrant energy.

The Dance Mom is called back in episode 7, D'Christening, and she banters with Deborah over both being grandmothers during her second outing on the late-night show. Her career seems to be on the rise as she bags a deal with Old Navy. Unsurprisingly, the newfound fame gets to her head pretty quickly and the Dance Mom begins partying hard.

When she posts 'softcore BDSM and hardcore ASMR' on Pinterest, Old Navy decides to drop her. In the penultimate episode of Hacks season 4, she spirals out of control and is given a dose of cocaine by Jimmy and Kayla before her performance.

Moreover, she is also slated to appear in the Hacks season 4 finale.

Julianne Nicholson has starred in several acclaimed shows

Julianne Nicholson is an American actress and model who made her acting debut in the television series Nothing Sacred in 1997.

Her most prominent role was playing Lori Ross in Mare of Easttown, for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award in the 'Best Supporting Actress' category in 2021. She also portrayed Esther Randolph in Boardwalk Empire, Dr. Lillian DePaul in Masters of S*x, Kate Galloway in Dope Girls, and Samantha 'Sinatra' Redmond in the political thriller series Paradise.

She has also appeared in Law & Order True Crime, Eyewitness, Conviction, The Others, Ally McBeal, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and The Good Wife. Furthermore, the 53-year-old star has also given memorable performances in films like Janet Planet, Blonde, Tully, August: Osage County, I, Tonya, Black Mass, and others.

Catch up on all episodes of Hacks season 4 on HBO Max.

