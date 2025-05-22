Hacks season 4 episode 5: Every guest star and character featured 

Hacks season 4 premiered on April 10, 2025, and episode 9 is scheduled for release on May 22, 2025, on Max. The dark comedy-drama show focuses on the professional relationship between a young comedy writer named Ava Daniels and Deborah Vance, a well-known stand-up comedian.

Ad

From The Addams Family star Christopher Lloyd to Mad Men actress Christina Hendricks, Hacks season 3 featured some of the most surprising cameos. Hacks season 4 stands no exception, and episode 5 was also one of them.

Episode 5 featured guest appearances from actors like Julianne Nicholson and Kristen Bell. Meanwhile, series regulars Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs, and Megan Stalter return as Deborah, Ava, Jimmy, and Kayla, respectively.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Hacks season 4 episode 5. Reader discretion is advised.

Ad

Trending

Jimmy Kimmel, Kristen Bell, and more guest-starred in Hacks season 4 episode 5

1) Kristen Bell as herself

Kristen Bell in Hacks season 4 (Image via Max)

Kristen Bell appeared as herself in episode 5, titled Clickable Face. Deborah pretended to have a chance encounter with Bell at the grocery store and invited her to her late-night show in a desperate attempt to boost the ratings of the show. Bell agreed to appear on the show next week, and that is the only scene she had in the entire episode.

Ad

Kristen Bell is widely known as the narrator of the teen TV show, Gossip Girl, after she had her breakthrough as the title character in the series, Veronica Mars. She has voiced Princess Anna in Disney's Frozen film series and is the lead character in the Netflix romance drama series, Nobody Wants This.

2) Jimmy Kimmel as himself

Jimmy Kimmel in Hacks season 4 (Image via Max)

Jimmy Kimmel played an exaggerated version of himself in episode 5. In the episode, he ambushed Deborah in the parking lot of the network studio and confronted her about booking Kristen Bell for her late-night show because he is more deserving of it.

Ad

Jimmy Kimmel has been serving as the host and executive producer of the late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003. Notably, he has also hosted the Academy Awards four times and the Primetime Emmy Awards three times.

Also read: Where was Hacks season 4 filmed? All filming locations explored

3) Antoni Porowski as himself

Antoni Porowski and Deborah Vance in Hacks season 4 (Image via Max)

Antoni Porowski is a Canadian TV personality and chef who appears as himself in episode 5. He appeared during a cooking segment on Deborah's show and was offended when the show host's hair extension got into the jam they were making. Later in the episode, Deborah takes Antoni to dinner, where they encounter Ava on a date with a polyamorous couple.

Ad

Porowski pursued a career in acting before moving higher up the hierarchy in the restaurant industry due to his interest in cooking. Since 2017, he has been the food and wine expert in the Netflix revival of Queer Eye. He owns the restaurant The Village Den in New York City's West Village and also deals in vintage furniture.

4) Julianne Nicholson as Dance Mom

Dance Mom and Deborah Vance in Hacks season 4 (Image via Max)

Julianne Nicholson portrays Dance Mom, who is a TikTok dance influencer mom. Deborah and Ava initially turned down the idea of bringing Dance Mom to the show but eventually brought her on as a last-ditch effort to keep the show's ratings from falling further.

Ad

Nicholson previously worked with Jean Smart in the HBO miniseries Mare of Easttown. While Smart was nominated for an Emmy, Nicolson won one for her supporting performance. One of Nicholson's most recent projects is the popular Hulu series Paradise.

Hacks is available to stream on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More