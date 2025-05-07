What role does Lyna Khoudri play in Carême? Character role explored

The French language political thriller series Carême was released on Apple TV+ on April 30, 2025. Starring Benjamin Voisin, the show chronicles the life of Marie-Antoine Carême, who is regarded as one of the first celebrity chefs who rose to prominence in France during Napoleon's regime. Besides Benjamin Voisin's character, another crucial role in the show is that of Lyna Khoudri, who plays Henriette, Carême's love interest.

Carême, however, is not just a chef, as his position exposed him to several influential people. The same people wanted him to spy on others for their selfish interests, and he willingly and unwillingly obliged owing to his economic needs. In contrast, Henriette is opinionated and a force to reckon with. However, her relationship with her partner is complex. This is because she is not the sole subject of his love and compassion. Marie-Antoine is a Casanova of sorts and engages in se*ual relations with many.

Lyna Khoudri plays the character of Henriette in Apple TV+'s Carême

Lyna Khoudri is Henriette in Apple TV+'s new show based on the life of celebrity chef Marie-Antoine Carême, and plays his primary love interest in the show. However, he engages with multiple partners besides Henriette. While some of these encounters are sometimes necessary owing to his working as an undercover spy, most of them are entered into by him willingly without any external stimuli.

Who is Lyna Khoudri, the actress who plays Henriette in the show?

Lyna Khoudri, who plays Henriette in the show, is an Algerian-French actress. She has been active in the industry since 2014 and has since then appeared in more than 20 projects, including movies, TV shows, and theatre productions. One of her earliest projects was on the television series Josephine, Guardian Angel, where she appeared in the role of Vanessa Grangier. The same year, she appeared in a theatre production of Et le théâtre pour vous c'est quoi ? where she played the character of Laurent Chétouane.

In 2015, Lyna Khoudri appeared in the television mini-series Re-belle, where she portrayed La Belle. The following year, the actress played Elève Karl in the film Polina. The same year, she also appeared in the movie Rageuses, where she played Khalissa. She also featured in the television show Blood on the Docks as Amandine Sayad and the theatre production Hamlet Kebab as Rodrigo García in the same year.

Between 2017 and 2022, Lyna Khoudri was part of several films, including The Blessed (2017), Avaler des couleuvres (2017), Papicha (2019), The French Dispatch (2021), and November (2022). In 2019, she was part of the miniseries Savages, in which she played a crucial role.

The Apple TV+ show primarily focuses on the titular character as he tries to navigate his work life as a chef and a more secret life as a spy. The official synopsis for the show, as highlighted by Apple TV+ Press, reads:

"Carême” follows the thrilling story of the world’s first celebrity chef, Antonin Carême (Benjamin Voisin), who rose from humble beginnings in Paris to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon’s Europe. While he dreams only of becoming the most famous chef in the world, his talent and ambitions attract the attention of renowned and powerful politicians, who use him as a spy for France."

It further continues:

"Determined to escape poverty and fulfill his dream, Carême can choose revenge, or he can have it all — women, wealth, fame — but at what cost? His love? His soul? His life?"

