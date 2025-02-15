What role does Peyton List play in School Spirits? Character role explored

Peyton List plays the lead in the hit 2023 supernatural drama, School Spirits. The actress has also starred in other projects, including the Netflix show Cobra Kai. Created by Megan Trinrud and Nate Trinrud, School Spirits sees Peyton in the role of a teenage girl named Maddie Nears who is trying to figure out how she ended up in the afterlife.

However, her role has become even more complex in season 2 than it was in the previous one. Keep reading to find out more about Peyton List's character.

Disclaimer: Please read at your own discretion as there are spoilers for School Spirits.

Everything you need to know about Peyton List's role in School Spirits

Peyton List in School Spirits (Image via Paramount+)

Utterly confused by her odd predicament, Maddie begins investigating her own disappearance from the living world. At the end of season 1, she learns that she is not dead and has just been kicked out of her own body by another ghost named Janet Hamilton who is on the run.

Consequently, in School Spirits season 2, actress Peyton List is not only portraying Maddie, but also Janet who has occupied Maddie's physical body. Janet is a teenage spirit from the 1950s who was raised in a Christian family and aspired to be a scientist. The living character of Janet is essayed by Jess Gabor.

What will Maddie do in School Spirits season 2?

Maddie is not the only spirit inhabiting the Split River High School in School Sprits. In fact, there is an entire support group for ghosts led by a Science teacher named Mr. Martin (Josh Zuckerman). Maddie is also a member of this group and her fellow spirits are as determined as her to find out the truth behind her becoming a supernatural entity.

After they learn that Janet is occupying Maddie's physical body, the protagonist is resolute to reclaim her identity and find out the reason behind Janet's actions. The first three episodes of season 2 have dropped and Maddie seems to understand why Janet has to take such a drastic step.

Peyton List was also unaware of the twist at the end of season 1

Much like the viewers who learned about the truth behind Peyton List's Maddie at the end of season 1, the actress too had no idea what the ending had in store for everyone. In an interview with The Wrap on January 30, 2025, she revealed that she did not know about the twist until the end of the previous season.

"I was absolutely shocked, because they kept telling me I would never guess it, and I really didn’t. I was really shocked and a little upset to know that I would have to play two characters. I was like, how am I going to do this? I only signed up for one character and didn’t sign up for this girl."

Now that she is done with season 2, the actress said that she's happy with the final results.

The first 5 episodes of School Spirits season 2 are now streaming on Paramount+.

