What role did Polly Holliday play in Alice? Details explored as the actress passes away at 88

Polly Holliday, a stage and screen actress, died at the age of 88. Her agent, Dennis Aspland, confirmed her death on September 9, 2025, at her home in New York City.

Holliday is widely recognized for her role as Florence Jean “Flo” Castleberry in the CBS sitcom Alice, which is based on Martin Scorsese’s 1974 film Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore. Cast in 1976, she played a waitress at Mel’s Diner whose interactions with the owner, Mel (Vic Tayback), and fellow staff members become a central part of the series. The character is associated with the catchphrase “Kiss my grits,” which became a popular line from the show.

Her performance in Alice earned her three Emmy Award nominations and two Golden Globe Awards. She remained on the show until 1980 before leading the spin-off series Flo, which aired for two seasons.

Who is Polly Holliday?

Alice (Image via Prime Video)

Polly Dean Holliday was born on July 2, 1937, in Jasper, Alabama. She first studied piano but later switched to theater. Holliday went to Alabama College for Women and Florida State University. After that, she worked for the Asolo Theatre Company in Sarasota, Florida. She started her professional acting career on stage, and by the early 1970s, she had moved to New York City.

She played at the Public Theater Off Broadway in 1972. She was soon on Broadway in All Over Town, which was directed by Dustin Hoffman. Holliday and Hoffman would work together again in the 1976 movie All the President's Men. That same year, she got the part of Alice, which defined her career.

Other television work

Beyond Alice and Flo, Polly Holliday appeared in several other television productions. She played Lily, the blind sister of Rose Nylund (Betty White), on The Golden Girls. She also joined the short-lived series Private Benjamin, replacing Eileen Brennan. Holliday made appearances in Home Improvement as Tim Allen’s mother-in-law and took roles in The Client, Homicide: Life on the Street, and Amazing Stories.

Her versatility across television allowed her to embody both comedic and dramatic roles. Holliday’s final television credit was in 1996 with Homicide: Life on the Street.

Film appearances

The Parent Trap (Image via Prime Video)

Polly Holliday also built a strong career in film. She appeared in W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings (1975) and All the President’s Men (1976). In 1984, she played Mrs. Deagle in Gremlins, delivering one of the most memorable villain moments of the decade.

Later, she portrayed Mrs. Doubtfire’s neighbor in the 1993 Robin Williams hit and the stern camp director Marva Kulp Sr. in The Parent Trap (1998). Her last credited film role was in Fair Game (2010).

Stage achievements

Despite her success on screen, Holliday consistently returned to theater. She starred in the 1986 Broadway revival of Arsenic and Old Lace and earned a Tony Award nomination in 1990 for her portrayal of Big Mama in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

Holliday also appeared in revivals of Picnic (1994) and The Time of the Cuckoo (2000). Her dedication to stage work highlighted her roots in theater, where she began her career.

Legacy of Alice

Polly Holliday starred in Alice sitcom (Image via Prime Video)

Polly Holliday’s role in Alice left a lasting cultural impact. She was the last surviving main cast member of the series, following the deaths of Linda Lavin in 2024, Vic Tayback in 1990, Beth Howland in 2015, and Philip McKeon in 2019.

Holliday’s performance as Flo remains a significant part of sitcom history, particularly for how it blended humor with a sense of individuality.

Polly Holliday worked in many different fields, including television sitcoms, Hollywood films, and Broadway shows. She did a lot of work that connected her with people of all ages.

Fans who want to see more of Holliday's work can watch Alice and Flo on streaming services that have classic CBS shows. Viewers may still watch her movies, such as Gremlins, Mrs. Doubtfire, and The Parent Trap, in several streaming platforms.

