What role does Robert John Burke play in The Last of Us season 2? Character explored

American actor Robert John Burke plays Seth in The Last of Us season 2. The post-apocalyptic series, co-created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, premiered its second season on April 13, 2025, on HBO. It is set to conclude its seven-episode run on May 25, 2025. The hit series is adapted from the video game franchise of the same name, released by Naughty Dog.

Ad

The second season centers on Ellie's quest to avenge Joel's death by tracking down his killer, Abby, in Seattle. Dina joins her partner on the mission, and the duo faces unprecedented danger in their quest to bring Joel's killer to justice.

According to HBO, the official synopsis of The Last of Us season 2 reads:

"Season 2 of The Last of Us picks up five years after the events of Season 1. Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind."

Ad

Trending

Robert John Burke's role in The Last of Us season 2 explored

Robert John Burke as seen in The Last of Us season 2 episode 1 (Image via HBO)

Robert John Burke plays a former police officer named Seth who lives in Jackson, Wyoming, and runs the town's Tipsy Bison bar. He is featured in the first three episodes of The Last of Us season 2.

Ad

In the first episode titled Future Days, Seth appears in the scene where Dina and Ellie share their first kiss at the New Year's Eve party. An intoxicated Seth uses a homophobic slur against the duo, prompting Joel and Ellie to confront him before Maria stops them. The next day, he apologizes to Ellie for his behavior before she heads out to patrol with Jesse.

During the infected attack in episode 2, Through the Valley, Seth's leg gets injured, and he is forced to walk with a cane. He makes his final appearance in episode 3, The Path, when a town meeting is called to discuss whether they should send a group of 16 patrolmen to Seattle to avenge Joel's murder.

Ad

Seth overlooks his past grievances with Joel and speaks up in support of sending the group to Seattle, as he believes they need to defend the town from future attacks. Despite Seth and Ellie's impassioned appeals, the council votes 8-3 against the proposal.

When Ellie and Dina decide to head out on their own, Seth goes out of his way and helps them find the horse Shimmer for their arduous journey. He even arranges weeks' worth of supplies and exchanges his personal rifle with Ellie's so that she can have more firepower before bidding them goodbye.

Ad

A look at Robert John Burke's decades-long career

Robert John Burke has a supporting role in the second season of The Last of Us (Image via HBO)

Robert John Burke was born in New York City on September 12, 1960. He began his acting career in 1981 with films like The Chosen and Gangster Wars before acting in the 1986 crime drama series The Equalizer.

Ad

Burke went on to star as the IAB Captain Ed Tucker in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Mickey Gavin in Rescue Me, Bart Bass in Gossip Girl, and Patrick O'Leary in White Collar. He also made guest appearances on popular shows like The Sopranos, S*x and the City, Blue Bloods, Nurse Jackie, and CSI: Miami among others.

Moreover, Robert John Burke's film credits include Oscar-nominated films like Steven Spielberg's Munich and George Clooney's Good Night, and Good Luck, in addition to RoboCop 3, True Story, Hide and Seek, Simple Men, Rambling Rose, and others. He recently played Chief Bridges in BlacKkKlansman, Eddie Holland in Boston Strangler, and Smitty in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Ad

Catch all episodes of The Last of Us season 2 on HBO and Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More