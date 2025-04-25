What role did Ryan Eggold play on Law & Order? Character details explored

Law & Order is a popular crime series that first premiered on NBC on September 13, 1990. The show is a blend of criminal investigation work and legal processes because it merges police procedures with courtroom drama. Created by Dick Wolf, the series has multiple spin-offs.

Ad

Ryan Eggold guest-starred in Law & Order season 24 episode 3, Big Brother, as Matt Riley, the brother of Detective Vincent Riley. In the episode, which aired on October 17, 2024, Matt Riley was presented as someone who deals in illegal weapons, and his activities interfered with the course of an ongoing murder investigation. This added personal conflicts to the detectives in relation to case work and family ties.

Ryan Eggold's role in Law & Order

Ad

Trending

Ryan Eggold appeared in Law & Order season 24, episode 3 as Matt Riley, the brother of Detective Vincent Riley (played by Reid Scott). Matt was a troubled figure who became involved in a criminal case after trying to sell weapons to undercover officers.

His arrest hindered a related homicide case that Detective Riley and his colleague, Detective Jalen Shaw (played by Mehcad Brooks), were working on. Matt became personally involved when it came to light that he had met the murder victim, Hudson University's coach Nick Walsh, on the day of the crime.

Ad

Seeing a possible lead, Detective Vincent Riley persuaded his brother by getting Matt to wear a wire to obtain information from Jack Costa, the bar owner who was connected to the case. But Matt disabled the recorder device in the process, professing his reluctance to betray a friend.

His actions jeopardize the investigation, forcing prosecutors to rely on other evidence to build their case against Costa. Although Matt later retracted his testimony on the witness stand, the jury found it sufficient to convict Costa with the evidence in hand.

Ad

Detective Riley later apprehended his brother on the charges of the original gun, illustrating the professional mandate to uphold law and order in the face of personal ties. Eggold's portrayal of Matt Riley highlighted the tension between familial loyalty and legal responsibility as he added another layer to the episode’s storyline.

An overview of Law & Order season 24 episode 3, Big Brother

Ad

The episode 'Big Brother' aired on NBC on October 17, 2024. The plot revolved around the probe of Hudson University's men's basketball coach Nick Walsh's death. Suspicion first falls on boosters who had long been opposed to Walsh's possible transfer to another university. The detectives, however, discovered a motive related to financial misconduct.

Matt Riley's apprehension presented a critical complicating factor as the case unravelled. Matt's connection to Jack Costa, the chief suspect, enabled the police to obtain valuable evidence. However, Matt's refusal to fully cooperate forced prosecutors to adjust their strategy. Eventually, the case proceeded successfully without his testimony, although the ramifications for Matt were serious, culminating in his formal prosecution.

Ad

The episode advances the season's narrative and delves into the complicated relationship between the requirements of justice and personal loyalty in Vincent and Matt Riley's relationship.

New episodes of Law & Order air every Thursday on NBC at 8 pm ET. The episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Zain Ul Abedin Muhammad Zain-Ul-Abedin is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. A graduate with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree, he began his journey as a content writer during his undergraduate years.



With certified training in Content Marketing and Advertising from the government platform e-Rozgaar, he worked at Celeb Tattler for over one year, and at Sports World News for another year before transitioning to his current role. As a skilled writer covering the entertainment industry, he prioritizes thorough research backed by verifiable sources, and upholds ethical journalism. He enjoys how entertainment reporting blends culture, creativity, and community, fostering a transcontinental synthesis of diverse voices.



When not working, he enjoys researching on a wide range of topics, seeking to refine his skills and expand his epistemic base. He also likes to spend time tending to animals, and play a range of games, which serve a dual purpose of offering a fun escape and sharpening his strategic thinking and problem-solving skills. His favorite celebrity is Tom Cruise, whom he admires for his dedication to performing his own stunts, alongside his adaptability and compelling screen presence. Know More