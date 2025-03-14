What role did Sydney Sweeney play in Grey's Anatomy? Everything you need to know

Since its 2005 premiere, Grey's Anatomy has depicted the professional and personal development of surgical interns, residents, and attendings who work at Seattle Grace Hospital, which later became Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The show is now running its 21st season.

Ad

The actress, Sydney Sweeney, starred in Grey's Anatomy as Erin Weaver on episode 6 of season 11 in 2014, when she was about 17. In this episode, the young medical patient, Erin, suffers from serious health conditions.

Sydney Sweeney's role as Erin Weaver in Grey's Anatomy

Sydney Sweeney (Image via Getty)

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

In Grey's Anatomy season 11 episode 6, Don't Let's Start, Sydney Sweeney plays a medical drama role as Erin Weaver, arriving at Grey Sloan Hospital with her father, Jeremy Weaver, following a car crash.

Ad

Trending

Jeremy experiences heart attack symptoms, which he misunderstands as heartburn, but it turns out to be a serious health issue on tests. After meeting Jeremy, Dr. Owen Hunt shows special care to their health needs because of his time as a military doctor. Dr. Miranda Bailey arranges more medical tests to identify Jeremy's real health problems when he shows no clear signs of disease.

As the medical staff treats both father and daughter, they have to handle multiple medical problems at once. The medical staff faces multiple challenges when treating both Erin and her father during this period.

Ad

During a more detailed analysis, Dr. Miranda Bailey recognized a large tumor, which turned out to be an adenocarcinoma. Although they planned to take out the tumor through an esophagectomy procedure, Jeremy experienced severe surgical problems, which ended in his death.

As the medical team handles Jeremy's urgent medical crisis, they face the challenge of providing emotional support to Erin during her father's health problems.

Sydney Sweeney's career post Grey's Anatomy

Sydney Sweeney earned major acting roles in television and film after she guest-starred in Grey's Anatomy. In 2018, Sweeney joined Everything Sucks! as Emaline Addario in the Netflix series that depicted teenage experience in the 1990s.

Ad

She starred as Eden Spencer in The Handmaid's Tale before taking the role of Alice in Sharp Objects. She took the role of Dianne "Snake" Lake in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Since 2019, she has become famous for her performance as Cassie Howard in Euphoria.

Ad

She joined the cast of HBO's The White Lotus as Olivia Mossbacher in 2019 and appeared in Reality as she portrayed Reality Winner in a biographical drama. Through her talented work, Sweeney has received many professional honors. In 2022, she added two Primetime Emmy nominations to her record.

She received an MTV fight award with Alexa Demie from Euphoria while earning Best Performance in a Show recognition for the same production. The Toronto Film Festival awarded her the STARmeter Award in 2024 to show her growing fame in entertainment.

Ad

Sydney Sweeney's early life

Sydney Sweeney was born on September 12, 1997, in Spokane, Washington, to Lisa and Steven Sweeney. Her mother worked in criminal defense law while her father worked in hospitality administration. She has one brother, Trent Sweeney.

Her family owns a lakeside house in Idaho's north Panhandle that has belonged to them for five consecutive generations. She joined the sports teams when she studied at Saint George's School in Spokane, including soccer, baseball, and skiing. She further attended the University of California, Los Angeles, to study business.

Ad

Ad

An independent film shooting in Spokane led her to try acting as an extra, and she developed a passion for performance. She showed her parents a five-year business plan to convince them to let her pursue acting. When she turned 13, her parents brought the family to Los Angeles to grow her acting career. Sweeney started her acting career through her appearance in the film ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction (2009).

Catch new episodes of Grey's Anatomy every Thursday on ABC at 10 pm ET. The episodes can be streamed on Hulu the following day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback