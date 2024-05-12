What role will Frank Grillo play in Peacemaker season 2? Details explored

On May 12, co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn announced that none other than Frank Grillo will be joining the cast of Peacemaker season 2 as Rick Flag Sr. The character is the father of Rick Flag Jr., who died at the hands of Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad. The two characters engage in a brutal fistfight, which leads to Peacemaker stabbing Rick Flag Jr. in the chest.

Flag Sr. is actually shown as a World War II pilot in the original comics, but is set to take a more negative role in the upcoming Peacemaker season 2, which unfortunately still does not have a release date thus far.

Peacemaker season 1 ended with the arrival of The Justice League, who come to mop things up after Peacemaker and his team have done most of the work in defeating the butterfly-like parasitic aliens that have taken over a vast number of human beings.

Season 1 also ended with Peacemaker killing his own father, but he will now have to seemingly make peace with another angry father, in the form of Rick Flag Sr.

Frank Grillo joins the cast of Peacemaker Season 2 as Rick Flag Sr.

Of course, Frank Grillo has previously had the experience of acting in a superhero project already. He was previously the MCU’s Brock Rumlow aka Crossbones in multiple movies, and should therefore not have any problem settling down with the new role. Speaking on Threads, James Gunn announced the following:

“Pleased to announce the great Frank Grillo will be reprising the role of Rick Flag, Sr – the role he’ll first play in animated form in Creature Commandos – throughout Season 2 of Peacemaker.”

While no release date has yet been announced for Peacemaker 2, it can be expected to come out sometime in 2025. Regardless, Grillo will be joining a series that has already established itself as a comprehensive success.

Following the events in Peacemaker’s life after he was involved in Justice League, John Cena’s character ends up killing his own father, August "Auggie" Smith, better known as the White Dragon by his plethora of supporters. Peacemaker’s father is himself a white supremacist who is seen blaming him for his time in prison.

Things go worse in season 1 when Peacemaker’s team betray him, framing his father for a crime that he himself had committed. The double-edged sword led to Peacemaker getting saved, but his father, who was sent to prison instead of him, ends up escaping and returning for revenge.

This leads to a fight between the duo, leading to John Cena's character shooting his father multiple times in the chest. Always shown to have had a dysfunctional relationship with his father, Peacemaker was trained to be a killer right from childhood by his dad.

While multiple iterations of Rick Flag and Rick Flag Jr. exist in the DC comics, the one presented in Suicide Squad included him as a villain with ulterior motives. With Rick Flag Sr. now set to make his first appearance in the narrative, Peacemaker season 2 can be expected to take things to the next level.

