What is Severance Pouch Theory? Redditors weigh in with their theories and speculations

Severance is a psychological thriller centered on the idea of memory modification. Ben Stills directed the show, which was developed by Dan Erickson. Apple TV+ debuted the first season on February 18, 2022.

The series revolves around Lumon Industries, a fictional business with a questionable "severance" policy. This particular program divides workers' memories into two distinct personas. It is the "outie," who lives outside of the company, and there is "innie," who lives within their workplace.

Adam Scott stars as Mark Scout, who has to navigate Lumon's unusual and repressive environment while working through personal secrets. The show won many nominations and an Emmy for its opening title design and musical score.

Many viewers have speculated about various aspects of the plot, including the mysterious Pouch Theory. On this theory, Redditors have been rather active, many of them providing ideas and interpretations on what it might mean inside the complex narrative of the show.

A still from the series (Image via Apple TV+)

Redditors have especially concentrated on hypotheses about the odd goat room observed in season 1 and enlarged in season 2. The "Do they have pouches?" question produced more questions than answers. Some speculated that pouches might be a part of the procedure or perhaps a symbolic representation of the degrading outcomes of the surgery.

As a result, theories about Lumon Industries have expanded to include biological changes, cloning, or even resurrection experiments. The Pouch Theory still sparks lively debates on what goes on behind Lumon.

Severance Pouch Theory and speculation according to Redditors

The Severance Pouch Theory has sparked a range of wild theories, most of which revolve around the mystery of the "goat room." In the first season, Mark and Helly stumbled upon a strange room filled with baby goats. In season 2, the room expanded, deepening the mystery.

Some fans have hypothesized that the goats are somehow linked to the severance process. This conjecture points to some sort of genetic modification or cloning involvement.

One prominent theory is that Lumon Industries' employees—especially those who are severed—serve as a metaphor for the goats. According to this idea, the goats are supposed to represent laborers who are metaphorically "sacrificed" or controlled under Lumon's manipulative influence.

This theory aligns with the show's recurring themes of manipulation and control, with some fans even speculating that the goats are part of a larger resurrection or cloning experiment.

The mystery of the pouches: Does Severance involve genetic modifications?

Reddit conversations on the Pouch Theory have often brought up the theory that Lumon might be genetically changing its staff members. The most obvious hint that starts these conversations comes from the odd scene in season 2, when Lorne, a "Mammalians Nurturable" department character, asks Mark and Helly to show their bellies to verify they lack pouches.

Fans have speculated this might have something to do with biological changes, suggesting that Lumon might be changing the bodies of its dead employees by implanting pouches into them.

However, others have pointed out that this could simply be a metaphorical or symbolic reference rather than a literal biological modification. In this case, the "pouch" could represent the mental compartmentalization of the workers, separating their "innie" selves from their "outie" selves.

This metaphorical interpretation has sparked considerable debate, with some fans believing the pouches could be a form of psychological containment, further intensifying the series' themes of division and control.

The goats, the pouches, and the Severance connection

A still from the series (Image via Apple TV+)

Although the Pouch Theory is a hot topic, it's important to ask how it fits Severance's story. The fact that the story revolves around goats could be a deft narrative device meant to heighten the unsettling mood of the production.

Many Redditors believe that the goats, being stubborn and rebellious animals, might symbolize the severed employees’ potential for resistance against Lumon’s control. The idea of pouches, whether biological or metaphorical, could represent the effort to suppress any sense of rebellion or free will among Lumon’s workers.

In one interpretation, the severance procedure itself is likened to a form of biological restraint, reflected in the metaphoric idea of the pouch. Redditors have also debated possible connections between the goats and the show’s themes of resurrection and cloning.

Some suggest that the goats could be a symbol of life after death, a nod to the possibility that Lumon Industries might be engaged in cloning or reviving individuals who have passed away.

More about the series

The series explores the consequences of mind-altering procedures, centering on Lumon Industries, a company that separates workers' personal lives from their working lives by means of severance.

Adam Scott's Mark Scout and his associates, Dylan and Irving among others, navigate their severed existence at the center of the narrative. In the show, the severed employees have no memory of their personal lives when they’re at work and no memory of their work life when they’re outside. This creates two distinct personalities for each individual.

The series examines the psychological effects of the severance process, especially on Mark, who is coping with a personal tragedy and the unexplained events around his choice to have the surgery.

As the series progresses, Mark's outie life begins to interact with his innie existence, adding complexity to the already surreal plot. Viewers are left to wonder as the show goes on about the actual nature of Lumon Industries and the final intent behind the severance program.

The series is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

