What time will Severance season 2 episode 5 be released on Apple TV+? Release timings for all regions

Severance season 2 episode 5 will premiere at 12 am ET on February 14, 2025, on Apple TV+. The episode, titled Trojan’s Horse, is directed by Sam Donovan.

In the previous episode, the innies went on a company retreat to the Dieter Eagan National Forest. The trip ended with the revelation that Helly's outie has been posing as her to spy on the innies. The official logline for Severance season 2 episode 5, as per Apple TV, reads:

"Tensions emerge after the team suffers a loss."

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about Severance season 2 episode 5 and reflects the author’s opinions.

Release date and time of Severance season 2 episode 5

Severance season 2 episode 5 will arrive exclusively on Apple TV+ at 12 am ET on Friday, February 14, 2025. Sam Donovan has directed the episode titled Trojan's Horse.

Below is a region-wise schedule of the episode’s release timings across different time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Friday, February 14, 2025 12:00 am Central Time Thursday, February 13, 2025 11:00 pm Mountain Time Thursday, February 13, 2025 10:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 14, 2025 05:00 am Central European Time Friday, February 14, 2025 06:00 am Eastern European Time Friday, February 14, 2025 07:00 am Indian Standard Time Friday, February 14, 2025 10:30 am

A brief recap of Severance season 2 episode 4

Severance season 2 episode 4 took a detour from its regular setting and showcased the innies out in the wilderness, as part of Lumon’s outdoor excursion called the Outdoor Retreat and Team-Building Occurrence.

The group spent two days in the Dieter Eagan National Forest and found Kier Eagan’s secret fourth appendix in the Scissor Cave. With the help of the appendix, they located the titular Woe's Hollow waterfall and also learned about the fanciful life story of Kier’s twin brother, Dieter Eagan.

Milchick and Ms. Huang joined the Macrodats on the work trip and set them up with food and tents. Meanwhile, Mark and Helly hooked up at night and Mark saw his wife Gemma’s face momentarily while looking at Helly, which was a side-effect of reintegration that Petey had mentioned in season 1.

Moreover, Irving had been suspicious of Helly ever since she spoke about her outie in Severance season 2 episode 1. He suspected her outie, who he believed was a member of the Eagan family, was spying on them by posing to be Helly. His suspicions were confirmed in the episode’s climax when he forced Milchick to awaken Helly by threatening to kill her.

Enraged, Milchick fired Irving on the spot for almost committing 'collegial murder' and informed him that his work record would be erased as if he never existed.

What to expect from Severance season 2 episode 5?

Severance season 2 episode 5 will deal with the fallout from last week’s shocking revelations. Milchick and Helena will certainly go into damage control mode. As a result, Mark and Dylan may be separated and the MDR team may get revamped with new members. Lumon has reason to keep Mark around, but Dylan may end up becoming collateral damage.

As seen in episode 3, this job is very important to Dylan and it needs to be seen to what extent he will go to keep working at Lumon.

With Mark and Dylan now aware that Helly’s outie is an Eagan, the group’s dynamic is changed forever. Mark will most likely figure out that Helly’s outie is none other than Helena Eagan, the future CEO of Lumon. This revelation puts both Mark and Helly/Helena in a tough situation since they seem to have genuine feelings for each other.

Complicating matters further is the fact that Helena is aware of Gemma’s whereabouts and is responsible for whatever she is going through right now. In the coming episodes, Mark and Helena will both have to decide where their loyalties lie.

Stay tuned for the episode recap of Severance season 2 episode 5 soon after its release on Apple TV+.

