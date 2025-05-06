What is the Tarkin Massacre in Andor? Details explored

Andor season 2 has been diving deep into the Ghorman history. The planet that the Empire has overtaken as it mines it for Kalkite has been an important part of the second season. With the planet going through its moment of rebellion right now, it also has a very tragic and dark past that has certainly been highlighted heavily in the show.
In Andor season 2, fans are yet to see the Ghorman massacre, which will be showcased in the upcoming batch of episodes, but the show has already made a reference to a massacre that previously took place on the planet. Different from the event that took place in 2 BBY (Battle Before Yavin), this event took place almost 17 years ago and was named the Tarkin Massacre.
It earned that name due to the deaths being carried out by the Empire's Grand Moff Tarkin on the planet.
The Tarkin Massacre was referenced in the Andor season 2 episode 5
The Tarkin Massacre was referenced in the Andor season 2 episode 5. When Cassian goes undercover in Ghorman to visit the Rebels and gauge their upcoming plans, he is made aware of the massacre that took place in the city square many years back. When conversing with a clerk at the hotel he was staying in, Cassian was told about the massacre carried out by Grand Moff Tarkin.
Taking place in 19 BBY, the Tarkin Massacre was a tragic event that saw the death of more than 500 Ghormans take place. When Grand Moff Tarkin was visiting the planet, his cruiser was being stopped from landing by peaceful protesters. However, Tarkin still decided to land his cruiser on top of the protesters, which ultimately led to the deaths of many Ghormans.
Following this event, a public outcry against Tarkin began, and the event itself became a somber moment in Ghorman's history. It was memorialized to honor the dead. The event also led to much tension between the Ghormans and the Empire, reaching a boiling point in 2 BBY.
The Ghorman Massacre to be featured in Andor season 2
Following the Tarkin Massacre and the escalation of tensions, the planet would be hit with another tragedy in 2 BBY. The Ghorman Massacre is one of the biggest tragedies in the Star Wars universe, and it will be seen soon on screen in season 2 of Andor. During the massacre, thousands of Ghorman protesters were gunned down by the Empire in an effort by the Imperial Army to crack down on rebel activity throughout the galaxy.
The act would see Mon Mothma publicly call out Palpatine for his cruelty, and she would then be branded as a traitor, having to go into exile. However, she would emerge as the leader of the Rebel Alliance by unifying the cause and leading the fight against the Empire. The massacre itself will be seen in the upcoming three episodes of Andor as it is set to take place in 2 BBY and will also be the penultimate arc of the show.
For further updates on the series, be sure to stay tuned with us. The show is also currently available to stream on Disney+.