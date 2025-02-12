What was The Hirsch Institute in Apple Cider Vinegar based on? Explained 

Apple Cider Vinegar, a Netflix series, takes a loose approach to the true story of wellness blogger Belle Gibson, who falsely asserted she had cured her brain cancer through changes in her diet.

The show features a character named Milla, who seeks out "natural cancer cures" at a fictional place called the Hirsch Clinic, exploring methods like a juice-based diet, coffee enemas, and mistletoe therapy. Despite her illness worsening, Milla also launches her juice line and goes on tours to promote it.

The Hirsch Institute depicted in Apple Cider Vinegar isn’t a real place; it draws inspiration from Gerson therapy, which was established by Dr. Max Gerson in the 1920s.

Apple Cider Vinegar suggests that her insistence on consuming only organic foods may indicate some disordered eating habits stemming from her time at the Hirsch retreat. While it clarifies that it’s based on falsehoods, viewers might find it tough to separate fact from fiction, especially regarding the purported Hirsch therapy.

Gerson Therapy: The real-life inspiration

According to Cosmopolitan, Dr. Max Gerson developed this therapy in the 1920s initially to treat tuberculosis, later applying it to cancer patients. The approach requires individuals to ingest 13 juices daily, made from around nine kilograms of organic fruits and vegetables, which must be freshly made and consumed every hour, notably impacting one's daily routine.

According to Cosmopolitan, the regimen includes five coffee enemas each day to help detox the liver alongside several supplements. Dr. Gerson held the view that people's bodies had too much salt and not enough potassium. He claimed that the juices could reset metabolism, enabling the body to combat cancer cells and facilitate healing. However, these assertions lack scientific backing and have been widely disputed.

Similar to the fictional Hirsch Clinic, Gerson therapy advocates for an organic vegetarian diet, along with nutritional supplements and enemas as cancer treatments. However, experts, including Cancer Research UK, point out that there’s no scientific validation for Gerson therapy’s effectiveness, and it could lead to serious side effects.

Fictionalization and other real-life inspirations in Apple Cider Vinegar

According to Time, in the series Apple Cider Vinegar, the character Belle is modeled after Belle Gibson. Showrunner Samantha Strauss draws from the book The Woman Who Fooled The World: The True Story of Fake Wellness Guru Belle Gibson by Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano for inspiration.

According to Radio Times, the storyline also takes cues from Jessica Ainscough, who, in contrast to Gibson, truly battled cancer and advocated for a healthy lifestyle to cope with her condition. Another character, Chanelle, is inspired by Chanelle McAuliffe, a friend of Gibson’s who alerted journalists about Gibson’s questionable practices.

According to Business Insider, Apple Cider Vinegar features a unique style with non-linear storytelling, and each episode kicks off with a disclaimer that recognizes the narrative is rooted in deception, noting that some names have been changed to protect the individuals involved. It delves into the broader implications of Gibson's lies, shedding light on the real-life repercussions for those who bought into her fabrications.

Belle Gibson: The real story

According to Time, Belle Gibson shot to fame in the early 2010s when she claimed to be battling a malignant brain tumor, which she said she was treated with healthy eating and alternative therapies. This led to the creation of her wellness brand, along with a healthy eating app and a recipe book.

According to Radio Times, her assertions caught the attention of major companies, helping her lead a luxurious life. However, it soon came to light that she had never been diagnosed with cancer.

According to Time, in 2017, she was found guilty of misleading the public and was fined. As a result, her cookbook, The Whole Pantry, was taken off the shelves.

The Netflix series Apple Cider Vinegar illustrates the risks associated with misinformation in the wellness space. Built on the true account of Belle Gibson, who claimed to have cured her cancer through diet and lifestyle modifications, the series also references the Hirsch Institute, echoing the real but scientifically unproven Gerson therapy, which could pose serious risks.

