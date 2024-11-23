What time Dune: Prophecy episode 2 will be released on Max? Release timings for all regions

Dune: Prophecy episode 2, titled Two Wolves, is set to premiere on Max on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. The show is a prequel spinoff series to Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two and takes place 10,000 years before the arrival of Paul Atreides. The show focuses on the origins of the Bene Gesserit and follows two Harkonnen sisters.

Going into Dune: Prophecy episode 2, fans can expect a lot to happen. Episode 1 of the series premiered on November 17, 2024, and set up the show for some huge upcoming internal politics. It introduced fans to this brand-new world and what they can expect from it. So, next week, they can surely expect to find Emperor Corrino to be in some trouble.

Release timing for Dune: Prophecy episode 2 in other regions explored

In the United States of America, Dune: Prophecy episode 2 will premiere on Max at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time or 6 pm Pacific Standard Time. However, the release timing for different regions may differ. Below is a table that will let viewers when Dune: Prophecy episode 2 will premiere in your time zone.

Date Time Zone Sunday, November 24, 2024 6 pm Pacific Standard Time Sunday, November 24, 2024 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Monday, November 25, 2024 2 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, November 25, 2024 7:30 am Indian Standard Time Monday, November 25, 2024 12 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time Monday, November 25, 2024 3 am Central European Time

While Dune: Prophecy episode 2 will premiere on Max in the United States and the other regions the service is available in, fans in India will have to tune into JIO Cinema to watch the show. Fans in the United Kingdom can check out the series on Sky or NOW TV.

However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to these services. If fans already have a subscription, then the show will be available at no further cost.

Dune: Prophecy episode 1 recap

In Dune: Prophecy episode 1, fans were introduced to sister Valya and Tula Harkonnen. After the Harkonnens were branded as cowards following the Machine Wars, the sisters found themselves joining the Sisterhood, an order of women who were trained to be truthsayers to the Great Houses of the Imperium. During this, Valya grew close to Mother Superior Raquella as she shared her goals.

However, when Raquella died, Valya used the Voice to force Dorotea, Raquella's successor, to slit her own throat. This was because Dorotea was set to destroy the Sisterhood's breeding program, and she envisioned a reckoning to come. Valya then succeeded Raquella and became the Mother Superior.

Thirty years later, Valya arranged for a brand new trainee, Princess Ynez - daughter of Emperor Corrino who lived on Salusa Secundus - to be wed to the Richese family to strengthen Imperial relationships. However, when Desmond Hart returned from the dead everything was flipped on its head. Additionally, when Sister Kasha, Corrino's truthsayer met with Hart, she had a mysterious vision that turned her against the marriage.

On the other hand, Desmond revealed to Corrino that he survived the attack when he was in Arrakis. However, he revealed that the attack wasn't orchestrated by the Fremen but rather by his allies. Corrino then revealed to Hart that he felt uneasy about the marriage happening as well. Hart then later met with the Richese prince Pruwet and killed him with a "great power" given to him while Kasha died simultaneously at the end of the episode.

What can fans expect from Dune: Prophecy episode 2?

Going into Dune: Prophecy episode 2, fans can certainly expect there to be an imbalance on Salusa Secundus. Given that young Pruwet has been killed, the Richese family will surely want to investigate this situation. This would also mean that the Emperor wouldn't be receiving his ships so that he could win over Arrakis.

Aside from that, fans can also expect Dune: Prophecy episode 2 to answer how Desmond Hart survived the attack on Arrakis and what the "great power" has been bestowed on him.

