Dune: Prophecy episode 2 - Major spoilers to expect

Dune: Prophecy episode 2 titled Two Wolves is set to premiere next Sunday, November 24, 2024, on Max. Following on from the events of episode 1, fans can expect the Sisterhood and the Imperium to be in imbalance as the royal wedding has been called off. The return of Desmond Hart and his killing of the Richese prince will certainly cause some political turmoil.

The events in episode 1 certainly shape up the events that are set to take place in Dune: Prophecy in episode 2. In episode 1, fans were introduced to the Sisterhood and the prophecy that they had seen where a reckoning was supposed to take place. Aside from that, fans also got to see how the Sisterhood is trying to avoid the reckoning by trying to put one of their own on the throne.

Aside from that, fans also got to see the Imperium on Salusa Secundus and the politics that are brewing there. With so much going on in the show, fans can certainly expect Dune: Prophecy episode 2 to be a big one.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions on spoilers of Dune: Prophecy episode 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

What can fans expect from Dune: Prophecy episode 2?

Desmond Hart's role

In episode one of the Dune spinoff series, fans were introduced to Desmond Hart. He is a soldier who was stationed on Arrakis by Emperor Corrino but was assumed dead in attacks carried out by the Fremen. However, he returned and made his fate known to the Emperor in the early moments of the first episode. He also revealed that the attack wasn't carried out by the Fremen but by the Emperor's allies.

With him also killing the Richese prince with a power that was gifted to him, there are certainly a bunch of questions that remain to be answered right now. Most importantly, Sister Kasha died in the same way as well, so her death is attached to Desmond as well. The previews also tease that he has a bone to pick with the Sisterhood and it can tie in with them too.

Another suspicious aspect about Desmond is that in a video recording, he seemed to be swallowed by a Sandworm. How he survived this remains to be seen.

Arrival of Sister Francesca

The "weeks ahead" trailer for the Dune spinoff series teased the arrival of Sister Francesca. Played by the Indian actress Tabu, fans are excited to see what she will bring to the series and they can certainly expect her to arrive in Dune: Prophecy episode 2. In the show, she will be playing a sister who used to have a relationship with the Emperor when she was young.

With her arrival in Dune: Prophecy episode 2, fans can certainly expect there to be a further balance within the Empire and how it may affect Salusa's politics.

Reaction to Pruwet's death

With Pruwet dead, the royal wedding is off and Princess Ynez has no suitor. This will certainly cause panic in the Corrino Empire in Dune: Prophecy episode 2. With folks panicking as to who could kill a child, Emperor Corrino will further find himself in a tough situation.

However, Sister Kasha died at the same time too and this will certainly cause much panic in Wallach IX as well in the Sisterhood. For further updates, stay tuned with us.

