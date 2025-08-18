What time will Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3 be released on FX and Hulu? Release timings for all regions

The Alien: Earth season 1 premiere has left viewers anticipating what comes next after the intense ending of episode 2. Set in the year 2010, the series acts as a prequel to the original 1979 film. The season premiere reunites Wendy and her brother Joe, who were separated. However, this reunion is short-lived as, towards the end of episode 2, Joe is captured by a Xenomorph, leaving his fate ambiguous.

The series stars Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, and Samuel Blenkin, among other actors. For viewers looking forward to seeing Wendy's next course of action, episode 3 will be released on August 19, 2025, at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT.

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3 release date and time

A still from the show (Image via Hulu)

The Alien: Earth season 1, dual episode premiere features some tense moments between Prodigy and Weyland-Yutani due to the USCSS Maginot spaceship crash. Meanwhile, Wendy, the first synthetic hybrid, continues to look out for her brother while dealing with her newfound abilities.

Episode 2 ends with the hybrid crew from Prodigy discovering a new set of Xenomorph eggs, hinting at the existence of a Queen species. The new episode will be dropping on August 19, 2025, at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT. Release timings for other regions are listed below:

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time) August 19, 2025 5:00 pm PT United States (Eastern Time) August 19, 2025 8:00 pm ET United Kingdom (BST) August 20, 2025 1:00 am BST Australia (AEST) August 20, 2025 10:00 am AEST India (IST) August 20, 2025 5:30 am IST Japan (JST) August 20, 2025 9:00 am JST Central Europe (CEST) August 20, 2025 2:00 am CEST South Africa (SAST) August 20, 2025 2:00 am SAST

Where to watch Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3?

Viewers in the US will be able to catch weekly episode releases of the show's debut season on FX and Hulu. They can choose either the Hulu (With Ads) or Hulu (No Ads) plans based on their preferences. The Hulu (With Ads) plan is priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year and includes access to the platform's full streaming library.

Meanwhile, the Hulu (No Ads) plan is available at a monthly price of $18.99, offering an ad-free viewing experience for most content. Both plans include access to FX on Hulu, allowing subscribers to stream FX originals like Alien: Earth season 1 on the same day they air.

The series is available to stream on Disney+ for viewers in the UK, Australia, France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Canada, and Japan.

What to expect from Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3

A still from the show (Image via Hulu)

Episode 3, titled Metamorphosis, will double the tension set up in the first chapters by exposing the hybrids from Prodigy to a new set of threats. Following the destruction of the Maginot and the disastrous encounters with the xenomorph, the surviving crew could potentially return with alien specimens that are not intended to end up in corporate hands.

This evolution will turn the narrative spotlight towards Prodigy's agenda, questioning how extensive its tests are and to what degree Boy Kavalier will continue pursuing his endeavours. For Wendy, the stakes rise as her hybrid nature is pitted against increasing corporate dominance and moral crises associated with containing something as deadly as a xenomorph.

Morrow's obedience and icy pragmatism will also come into play as boundaries are pushed between agency and compliance. Directed by Dana Gonzales and written by Noah Hawley with Bob DeLaurentiis, audiences can look forward to episode 3, building on the series' themes of identity, exploitation, and the danger of unbridled ambition.

Episode 3 of Alien: Earth will premiere on Hulu on August 19, 2025.

