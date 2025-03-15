What time will Common Side Effects episode 8 be released on Adult Swim? Release timings for all regions

Following last week's massive cliffhanger, fans will be anticipating to see what Common Side Effects episode 8 has in store for them. With only three more episodes left to go, the show is getting ready to get into its final moments and it looks like things are only set to get more intense as the conspiracy behind Reutical continues to grow.

So, for those excited for Common Side Effects episode 8, which is titled Amelia & Wyatt, fans can tune in for it when it finally premieres tomorrow on Sunday, March 16, 2025, on Adult Swim. For fans who want to catch the broadcast right as it airs, they can do so when the episode will air at 11:30 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Release timing for Common Side Effects episode 8 in all regions explored

As previously stated, Common Side Effects episode 8 will premiere on Adult Swim at 11:30 pm EST on Adult Swim in the U.S.A. However, the show will premiere at a different time in different regions.

The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their region.

Episode Release Date Time Zone Episode Release Time Sunday, March 16, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 08:30 pm Sunday, March 16, 2025 Mountain Time 09:30 pm Sunday, March 16, 2025 Central Time 10:30 pm Sunday, March 16, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 pm

Where to watch Common Side Effects episode 8?

Fans can tune in for Common Side Effects episode 8 when it airs on Adult Swim on March 16, 2025. However, if fans miss the original broadcast, then they can tune in for it the next when the episode will be released on Max.

To watch the show on Max, fans will require a valid subscription to the service. For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available at no further cost.

Is there a preview for Common Side Effects episode 8?

A preview for Common Side Effects episode 8 was shortly released after the airing of episode 7. In the preview, fans get to see Cecily reporting to Jonas and talking about Marshall's apparent "death" and how Jonas will now fully be responsible for Reutical as well.

It certainly looks like going forward fans can expect Jonas and Cecily to continue to pursue the blue mushrooms as their true sinister plans will be revealed.

Recap of Common Side Effects episode 7

Episode 7 opens with Frances' mother dying as it then moves on to Marshall being saved by Christopher from his assassin. Christopher then tells Marshall that he owes him and he tells him to play ball with him, otherwise it will end badly for him. Meanwhile, Cecily pays Frances a visit as she threatens to kill her if she doesn't give up the blue mushrooms.

Following Cecily's departure, Frances gets to know about her mother's death and a funeral is held. Distraught, Frances then decides to treat herself as she deserves something good and has just gotten a new promotion. She then decides to go all in on giving Reutical the blue mushroom as well.

At the end, Marshall is visited by a stranger who tells him that she used to work for the DEA, but has quite and is trying to follow in his footsteps. She asks him how can the mushroom be grown, and that's when Marshall learns that Socrates is the true key to the drug. To get out of prison, Marshall asks if he can get a toxin that is derived from a pufferfish, and the stranger agrees.

The episode ends with Marshall ingesting the pufferfish toxin and seemingly dying as the episode cuts to credits.

