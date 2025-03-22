What time will Common Side Effects episode 9 be released on Adult Swim? Release timings for all regions

The beginning of the end is about to begin as Common Side Effects episode 9 is all set to premiere tomorrow on Adult Swim. The episode, titled Cliff's Edge, will premiere on the network on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 11:30 pm Eastern Standard Time and will be the penultimate episode of the show as it sets up its finale which is set to come out next week.

Going into Common Side Effects episode 9 fans can cerainly expect to see an explosive outing. Given that characters like Marshall, Frances, Cecily, and more are left in quite the interesting positions, the show will certainly try to bring them together as every story thread is finally starting to come together.

Release timing for Common Side Effects episode 9 for all regions

As previously stated, Common Side Effects episode 9 will premiere on Adult Swim at 11:30 pm Eastern Standard time. However, the show will premiere at a different time in different regions. The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their region:

Episode Release Date Time Zone Episode Release Time Sunday, March 23, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 08:30 pm Sunday, March 23, 2025 Mountain Time 09:30 pm Sunday, March 23, 2025 Central Time 10:30 pm Sunday, March 23, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 pm

Where to watch Common Side Effects episode 9?

Fans can tune in for Common Side Effects episode 9 when it premieres on Adult Swim on March 23, 2025. However, if fans miss the initial broadcast of the show, then they can check out the episode when it premieres the next day on Max.

To watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service. For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available at no further cost.

Is there a preview for Common Side Effects episode 9?

Following the release of episode 8, a preview for Common Side Effects episode 9 was released by Adult Swim. In the preview, fans get a sneak peek of a brief scene between, Copano and Harrington, where the two former partners seem to be having an issue.

In the clip, Harrington can be seen telling Copano to let go of the Marshall case while he wants to dig deeper. This leads to some friction between the two.

A recap of Common Side Effects episode 8

Episode 8 begins with Marshall being checked out of the morgue by Amelia and then being taken to get Socrates from Frances. He breaks into Frances' apartment and is met by her there. While she tries embracing him, he still hates her for betraying him and before leaving tells her that Reutical will never release a product like the blue mushroom.

Well, turns out he is right as Reutical shuts down the mushroom program. This is because Jonas believes that a product like the mushroom will send the world into a whirlwind and Rick ends up losing his job and so does Frances. However, it is later revealed that Jonas himself is going through a terminal illness of his own.

Copano and Harrington further dig deep into the mushroom conspiracy and learn Marshall's dead body was checked out by Amelia. Elsewhere, Rick approaches Frances with a blue mushroom and asks if she wants to go into business with him.

The episode ends with Marshall going back to North Carolina and being met by Hildy as she has turned his old home into a mushroom lab.

For further updates on the show, stay tuned with us.

