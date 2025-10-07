What time will Grey’s Anatomy season 22 release on ABC? U.S. release timings explored

Grey’s Anatomy season 22 is arriving on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 10/9c on ABC. The premiere continues the story following the explosive events of season 21’s finale, where chaos struck Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The new season promises emotional storytelling, character twists, and the fallout from that life-threatening explosion.Grey’s Anatomy season 22 will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day for U.S. viewers who prefer to catch up online. As the series marks another milestone year, fans are eager to know what’s next for Meredith Grey, Miranda Bailey, and the rest of the doctors.Grey’s Anatomy season 22 release time for U.S.Grey's Anatomy (Inage via Disney Plus)Grey’s Anatomy season 22 will premiere on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 10/9c on ABC, immediately following 9-1-1 at 8/7c and 9-1-1: Nashville at 9/8c. This places the medical drama as the closing act of ABC’s popular “Thursday Night Lineup.” The network is keeping its schedule consistent with previous seasons, ensuring fans can tune in to their favorite surgeons in the familiar late-evening slot.For those in different time zones across the U.S., here’s how the premiere time translates:Eastern Time (ET): 10:00 PMCentral Time (CT): 9:00 PMMountain Time (MT): 8:00 PMPacific Time (PT): 7:00 PMAfter its broadcast on ABC, Grey’s Anatomy season 22 will also be available on Hulu starting Friday, October 10, 2025, making it easy for viewers to stream the episode if they miss the live airing. This accessibility continues ABC’s strategy of offering next-day streaming through Disney’s platforms.The premiere episode will set the tone for the season, following the catastrophic explosion that left Grey Sloan in chaos. Fans can expect emotional confrontations, medical challenges, and possible goodbyes—elements that have defined Grey’s Anatomy for over two decades.How many episodes will there be in Grey’s Anatomy season 22? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGrey’s Anatomy season 22 consists of 18 episodes in total. This aligns with the format of the previous season, continuing the show’s tradition of offering a mix of medical drama, heartfelt stories, and high-stakes emotional arcs.Each episode will air weekly on Thursday nights, maintaining the series’ prime-time presence throughout fall 2025 and into early 2026. Viewers can anticipate storylines centered on recovery, relationships, and personal growth as the Grey Sloan doctors face the aftermath of the explosion.Returning cast members include Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, and Scott Speedman as Nick Marsh. New faces also join the ensemble, such as Trevor Jackson, who adds new dynamics to the intern team.Is Grey’s Anatomy season 22 only available on ABC?While Grey’s Anatomy season 22 premieres exclusively on ABC in the United States, it will also be available to stream on Hulu the following day. This allows viewers who miss the live broadcast to stay up-to-date with the ongoing storyline. Hulu’s on-demand access has been essential for long-time fans who prefer binge-watching or catching up at their convenience.Outside the U.S., the series will stream on Disney+ starting Friday, October 10, 2025, under the Star hub for international viewers. This global release ensures fans worldwide can tune in shortly after the U.S. broadcast without long waiting periods.ABC and Disney continue to make Grey’s Anatomy widely accessible, recognizing its global fanbase and enduring popularity. The show remains one of ABC’s strongest titles, with audiences across multiple generations still following the medical drama’s evolving cast and storylines.What to expect in Grey’s Anatomy season 22Grey's Anatomy (Image via ABC)Following the shocking explosion in the season 21 finale, Grey’s Anatomy season 22 opens with Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in turmoil. Several doctors’ fates remain uncertain, including Link, Miranda, and Jules. According to showrunner Meg Marinis, the new season will explore “the ripple effects of trauma” as the team attempts to rebuild both physically and emotionally.Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey will appear in a limited but significant capacity. Though she’s no longer the series’ central figure, she continues to narrate and occasionally appear in pivotal episodes. Meanwhile, relationships like Jo and Link’s marriage and Teddy and Owen’s partnership are expected to face new challenges.Season 22 of Grey’s Anatomy premieres Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 10/9c on ABC, with streaming available on Hulu the next day. For international viewers, the show will air on Disney+ from October 10, 2025.