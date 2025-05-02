Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 11, Monaco Under the Stars, is scheduled to be released on April 25, 2025. Although the finale is only three episodes away, there are still not enough clues to find out whose dead body Catherine, Birdie, Alice, and Brett were trying to cover up that night after the gala.

Throughout the series so far, viewers seemed to come close to finding out who the murder victim nicknamed Quiche might be, but every time it has turned out to be a false alarm. A new character is suspected to be the murder victim.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 11 will release on May 2, 2025

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 11 will air on NBC at 8 pm Eastern Time on May 2, 2025. The next day, fans will be able to stream the latest episode on NBC's official streaming platform, Peacock.

Since broadcast times differ by region, the table below outlines exactly when the episode will air on NBC across six major U.S. time zones.

Time Zone Date Time Hawaii Standard Time Friday, May 2, 2025 3 pm Alaska Standard Time Friday, May 2, 2025 4 pm Pacific Standard Time Friday, May 2, 2025 5 pm Mountain Standard Time Friday, May 2, 2025 6 pm Central Standard Time Friday, May 2, 2025 7 pm Eastern Standard Time Friday, May 2, 2025 8 pm



If someone fails to catch the broadcast on NBC, they can still watch it later when it becomes available for streaming. Those with a valid Peacock subscription can stream it the next day.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 10 recap

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 10, titled Seasons opened in the future timeline with guests arriving at the gala that the Grosse Pointe Garden Society organized. When Birdie arrives at the party and notices that Misty is one of the valets attending to the guests, she asks where the parking space is so she can park the car herself. However, Misty assures her that her car will be fine.

In the present timeline, Alice brings home a dog named Gail to distract Doug from the video games he has been playing. Meanwhile, Catherine's parents reveal the news of their divorce to their grandchildren, who, much to Catherine's horror, react positively to the prospect of getting two Christmases now that their grandparents are separating.

Melissa and Brett's children fall sick, but all Melissa's new husband, Connor, worries about is getting infected. He insists that the kids go to Brett's, although it's Melissa's turn to take care of the children. Annoyed by Connor's constant pestering, Melissa sends the children to Brett's place and also moves herself there to help Brett take care of the children.

Catherine's parents appoint her as the real estate agent for their family house, and she struggles to sell it because of her emotional attachment to it before unknowingly finalizing the deal with someone who might demolish the property to build an apartment complex. She ultimately makes peace with her parents' divorce.

Despite Misty's warning, Birdie visits Ford to congratulate him. Birdie and Ford argue, and the former faints. At the hospital, Birdie finds out that she is pregnant. In the future timeline, she pukes in one of the bathroom stalls at the party. Moments later, Misty comes out of a different stall and coldly congratulates Birdie upon the pregnancy when it is confirmed that the child is Joel's.

Alice asks her mother-in-law, Patty, to come over because she has some news. Patty expects the news to be about Alice's pregnancy, but learns that Alice and Doug want her to take care of Gail, which turns out to be a hectic task. Things go sideways when the landlord finds out about Gail, and Alice accuses Patty of having snitched on them.

This upsets Patty, who claims that she will never have a grandchild as long as Alice has a dog. After Patty leaves, Alice finds a bullet in her mother-in-law's jewellery box, which makes her suspicious that Patty might have been involved in Molly's murder. Brett and Melissa manage to get the children back to health before having a moment of weakness in which they kiss each other.

In a montage scene toward the end of the episode, Alice hands over Doug's handgun to Catherine to find out if her doubts about Patty are true. Birdie lies to Ford about her health.

In the future timeline of Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 10, Birdie gets into the car that Misty is retrieving from the parking lot. When Birdie says she has something to talk about, Misty locks the car doors. The cliffhanger ending leaves viewers wondering if Misty is the murder victim.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 will stream on Peacock and NBC.

