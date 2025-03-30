What time will Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 6 be released on NBC? Release timings for all regions

Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 6, titled Plant Parenthood, is scheduled to air on NBC on March 30, 2025. The show follows four members of a wealthy suburban garden society who get entangled in a web of lies and secrets as they try their best to cover up a murder they committed.

Being from a sophisticated garden club does not change the fact that the four main characters, Alice, Brett, Birdie, and Catherine, have complicated relationships with each other and those whom they claim to love. Things take a dark turn when they commit a murder, which becomes their shared dark secret.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 6 will be aired on March 30, 2025, at 10 PM ET on NBC. The new episode will likely explore how Brett and Alice will mend their friendship after their fallout in episode 5 and also delve into more details about the murder victim.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 6 will release on March 30, 2025

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episode 6 will be available to stream on Peacock a day after it airs on NBC. The release timings vary according to the region.

Fans worldwide can stream the next episode of the series. Below are the release timings for various regions.

Regions Release Day and Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Sunday, March 30, 2025 07:00 pm PT USA (Eastern Time) Sunday, March 30, 2025 10:00 pm ET Brazil (BRT) Sunday, March 30, 2025 11:00 pm BRT UK (BST) Monday, March 31, 2025 3:00 am BST Central Europe (CET) Monday, March 31, 2025 4:00 am CET India (IST) Monday, March 31, 2025 7:30 am IST South Africa (SAST) Monday, March 31, 2025 4:00 am SAST Philippines (PHT) Monday, March 31, 2025 10:00 am PHT Australia (ACDT) Monday, March 31, 2025 12:30 pm ACDT New Zealand (NZST) Monday, March 31, 2025 3:00 pm NZST

The show is also available to purchase on Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and Amazon Prime Video.

Alexander Hodge on Doug and Alice's relationship in Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 6

From the beginning of the show, Alice (AnnaSophia Robb) and her husband, Doug (Alexander Hodge), find themselves at conflict. It began with Alice being upset over her dog's disappearance. Once she found out that her dog had been shot, she began looking for the perpetrator.

In the process, Alice lost her job, which resulted in financial issues for her and Doug. Then, they went for couples therapy, where Alice revealed that she suspected Doug to be behind her dog's disappearance. This accusation hurt and frustrated Doug. Eventually, they worked on their differences and were seen having a good time in episode 5.

Alexander Hodge teased their dynamic in the upcoming episode in an interview with Give Me My Remote dated March 28, 2025. Hodge said:

"We’re kind of seeing Doug and Alice for the first time—that we’ve seen—find a bit of common ground, which is nice. Early on, we saw a lot of tension, a lot of conflict, and now we’re kind of watching two people sort of find the same page again in their marriage. I personally think that’s a beautiful thing."

He further said:

"Doug’s goal moving forward, or what Doug wants in the future, I think, is to find a dynamic that works for the both of them. Doug’s been wanting a bit of a reset, just a bit, to reassess where they’re at and what their lives are looking like. And I think in the coming weeks, hopefully, Doug and Alice continue to find something that works for both of their dreams."

As far as Alice's close friendship with Brett (Ben Rappaport) is concerned, Hodge expressed hope that the couple can work with it without their relationship getting threatened due to Brett's feelings for Alice.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society is available on NBC and Peacock.

