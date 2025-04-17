Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 is about to move one step closer to the finale with the release of episode 9 on Friday, April 18, 2025, on NBC. The comedy murder mystery series has not gotten any closer to revealing who was murdered that fateful night at the gala, but episode 8 casts doubt on another character.
In the eight episodes released so far, the four lead characters, Catherine, Birdie, Alice, and Brett, can be seen struggling with various personal problems of their own. The identity of the murder victim is expected to be revealed through the characters' interactions with other new or existing characters.
Disclaimer: Release timings for the episode may vary depending on your location and streaming platform. Please double-check with your streaming service.
Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 9 will release on April 18, 2025
Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 9 will air on NBC at 8 pm Eastern Time on April 18, 2025. It will become available for streaming on NBC's official streaming platform, Peacock, the next day.
Since broadcast times differ by region, the table below outlines exactly when the episode will air on NBC across six major U.S. time zones.
In case someone misses the broadcast of the episode, it will be available for streaming on NBC later. With a valid subscription, the episode will also be available to stream on Peacock.
Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 8 recap
Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 1 episode 8 opened in the present timeline with Catherine waking up to find that the temperature had dropped unexpectedly. This had resulted in frost taking over the entire garden.
In Marilyn's absence, Catherine took the responsibility of guiding everyone in thawing the frost off the plants. Catherine returned home to find some of her things rearranged and that her mother, Dianne, had come over to help her with the family.
Meanwhile, while Misty and Birdie were watching Ford practice at the baseball training pitch, Misty confronted Birdie about her affair with Joel. At first, Birdie tried to pretend like there was no affair.
Then, Misty revealed that she had been spying on them. She further told Birdie that she has to choose between Joel and Ford. Birdie made her choice clear by pretending that Joel was not the only one she was involved with when he came over to her house.
Connor and Brett bond with each other until the latter finds out that Steve, the investor in his automobile repair business, was involved in illegal activities such as money laundering. Brett decided to bring Connor down and visit Cannon & Hunt, the law firm where Connor was employed.
Doug's father, Keith, revealed to Doug that Patty and Alice were the ones buying his paintings. This hurt Doug, but he eventually came around as he rejoined the sign-making company as the regional officer. Alice started working on a writing project titled 'The Monster-in-law Diaries'.
Catherine was unhappy with her mother intervening in her life and asked her to go back. When she found out that the other members of the garden society did not come because they were tired of her controlling behavior, she realized that she was behaving like her mother. She visited Dianne and found out that her parents had separated.
In the future timeline, Connor gets fired due to Brett's intervention. A haggardly looking Connor visited Brett at the garden shop and asked for help with a tree stump. However, when Brett handed him an axe despite his initial reluctance, Connor blocked his way, showing signs of tension. The result of this confrontation might be revealed in episode 9.
Grosse Pointe Garden Society is available to stream on NBC and Peacock.