What time will Peacemaker season 2 episode 2 release on HBO Max? Release timings for all regions

Peacemaker season 2 episode 2 is slated to air on HBO Max at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Titled A Man Is Only as Good as His Bird, the episode is written by the showrunner James Gunn and directed by Greg Mottola.

All members of the 11th Street Kids start off the season in a bad place, setting the stage for plenty of drama and action as the story unfolds. The second episode will pick up Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker's, story from the events of the last episode, where he killed his alter-ego from a parallel universe.

Peacemaker season 2 episode 2 release time for all major regions revealed

A still from Peacemaker episode 2 (Image via Instagram/@peacemaker)

Peacemaker season 2 episode 2 will be released on HBO Max at 9 pm ET on August 28, 2025. The second episode will see the titular character deal with the implications of finding an alternate universe, which offers him the opportunity to set things right with his deceased brother and father.

Below is the episode's release schedule as per different time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Thursday, August 28, 2025 9 pm Central Time Thursday, August 28, 2025 8 pm Mountain Time Thursday, August 28, 2025 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, August 29, 2025 1 am Central European Time Friday, August 29, 2025 3 am Eastern European Time Friday, August 29, 2025 3 am Indian Standard Time Friday, August 29, 2025 6:30 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Friday, August 29, 2025 11 am

How many episodes will there be in Peacemaker season 2?

An image of Auggie from Peacemaker episode 2 (Image via Instagram/@peacemaker)

The second season of Peacemaker consists of eight episodes with a runtime of around 39 to 47 minutes. All the episodes are written by James Gunn and directed by Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, Alethea Jones, and Gunn. The show's second installment follows the titular character's inner struggle to be a better person, while coming to terms with his troubled past.

Check out the list of episodes from Peacemaker season 2:

Episode 1: The Ties That Grind aired on August 21, 2025.

Episode 2: A Man Is Only as Good as His Bird will air on August 28, 2025.

Episode 3: Another Rick Up My Sleeve will air on September 4, 2025.

Episode 4: Need I Say Door will air on September 11, 2025.

Episode 5: Back to the Suture will air on September 18, 2025.

Episode 6 will air on September 25, 2025.

Episode 7 will air on October 2, 2025.

Episode 8 will air on October 9, 2025.

Is Peacemaker season 2 only available on HBO Max?

A still of Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo from Peacemaker episode 2 (Image via Instagram/@peacemaker)

Fans of Peacemaker season 2 can watch the superhero series exclusively on HBO Max. The streaming platform is also home to award-winning films and television shows like The Last of Us, Hacks, The Brutalist, Succession, The White Lotus, among many others. It offers new subscribers three different plans to choose from.

The basic plan with ads starts at $9.99 per month and costs $99.99 per year. For the standard ad-free plan, subscribers will have to pay $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year. The premium plan (without ads) costs $20.99 per month and $209.99 per year.

Furthermore, Hulu subscribers can include HBO Max as an add-on to their monthly plan for $9.99 (with ads) or $16.99 (without ads). HBO Max also has a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu, which provides a wide range of content for a fraction of its total price. The bundle costs $16.99 per month with ads and $29.99 per month without ads.

For a limited period, eligible DirecTV subscribers can get access to HBO Max for free for two months before they are charged the monthly fee of $16.99.

Watch all episodes of Peacemaker season 2 only on HBO Max.

