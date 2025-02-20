What time will Severance season 2 episode 6 be released on Apple TV+? Release timings for all regions

Severance season 2 episode 6 is slated to release at 9 pm ET on Thursday, February 20, 2025, on Apple TV+. Erin Wagoner has written the episode, titled Attila, which is directed by Uta Briesewitz.

Ad

In the previous episode, the innies bid farewell to Irving after he was fired in episode 4. Helly R. returned to the severed floor for the first time since the overtime contingency as Helena was posing to be her since the start of season 2.

More importantly, the reintegrated Mark made a breakthrough in his search for Gemma by discovering that she is held inside Lumon as Ms. Casey.

The official logline for Severance season 2 episode 6, as per Apple TV, reads:

Ad

Trending

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

"Bonds are tested. Mark continues on his path of discovery."

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about Severance season 2 episode 6 and reflects the author’s opinions.

Release date and time of Severance season 2 episode 6

A still of Dylan from Severance season 2 episode 5 (Image via Instagram/@instadan360)

Severance season 2 episode 6 will drop on Apple TV+ exclusively at 9 pm ET on Thursday, February 20, 2025. The streaming platform has been releasing episodes a few hours earlier than its original schedule of 3 am ET on Fridays. This has also been the case with the sci-fi series Silo season 2, where the episodes arrived on Apple TV+ earlier than its intended schedule.

Ad

Moreover, Uta Briesewitz and Erin Wagoner serve as episode 6’s writer and director respectively. The region-wise schedule of the episode’s release timings is listed below:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Thursday, February 20, 2025 09:00 pm Central Time Thursday, February 20, 2025 08:00 pm Mountain Time Thursday, February 20, 2025 07:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 21, 2025 02:00 am Central European Time Friday, February 21, 2025 03:00 am Eastern European Time Friday, February 21, 2025 04:00 am Indian Standard Time Friday, February 21, 2025 07:30 am

Ad

Also read: Severance season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

A brief recap of Severance season 2 episode 5

Ad

The episode sees Mark, Dylan, and Helly return to the severed floor, without Irving. However, their dynamic has changed following the events of episode 4. Mark stays away from Helly R., suspecting that she could be Helena in disguise.

Dylan holds a funeral for Irving in the break room in the presence of Mark, Helly, and Milchick. Later, he finds a secret note stashed away by Irving with directions to the exports hall situated at the end of the dark corridor.

Ad

Moreover, Irving and Burt finally meet in the outside world and figure out that their innies were in love while working at Lumon. Burt invites Irving for dinner the next day to discuss this topic with Burt's husband, Fields.

Mark has kept his reintegration a secret from Dylan and his sister, Devon. As his mind recombines his split memories, Mark begins experiencing splitting headaches and hallucinations.

In the episode's end, Mark sees a clear vision of Gemma as Ms. Casey inside Lumon's severed floor, finally getting the confirmation that his wife is alive.

Ad

Also, Drummond rebukes Milchick during his first performance review for his kindness reforms that almost cost Helena her life and led to Irving's firing. He is told to focus on getting Mark to complete the Cold Harbor file, stating that Mark's contribution will be remembered as one of "the greatest moments in the history of the planet."

By the end of Severance season 2 episode 5, Mark is shown to have completed 85% of the file.

Ad

What to expect from Severance season 2 episode 6?

A still from the hit Apple TV+ series Severance season 2 (Image via Instagram/@mradamscott)

Spurred on by his latest discovery, Mark will ramp up his search for his wife now that he knows where to look. Gemma/Ms. Casey is likely held in the exports hall and Dylan has the directions to the secret location. The two can crack the code if they stick together, which, considering the recent developments, may be harder than expected.

Ad

Also, Milchick told Mark that he would be tightening the leash on him, making it more difficult for him to go snooping around the severed floor. With the Cold Harbor file close to getting completed, it may become a race against time to find and rescue Gemma before it's too late.

Furthermore, the outies of Irving and Burt may continue to connect the dots in Severance season 2 episode 6, and make some startling discoveries about Lumon's sinister activities.

Ad

Another intriguing dilemma is the romantic triangle forming between Mark, Gemma, and Helly R. The reintegrated Mark will have to reconcile his innie's romantic feelings for Helly with his outie's love for Gemma at some point in the upcoming episodes.

Also read: Where is Severance season 2 episode 4 filmed? Production details and more

Follow us for the episode recap of Severance season 2 episode 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback