What time will Severance season 2 episode 9 be released on Apple TV+? Release timings for all regions

Severance season 2 episode 9 will drop on Apple TV+ at 9 pm ET on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Titled The After Hours, the episode is directed by Uta Briesewitz from a screenplay written by Dan Erickson.

The penultimate episode of season 2 will potentially raise the stakes for Gemma's survival. As Mark inches closer to finishing the Cold Harbor file, it may end up becoming a race against time to rescue Gemma safely. Her and Mark's importance to the company is tied to the Cold Harbor file and their fate will hang in the balance once the file is completed.

The episode's official logline, as per Apple TV, reads:

"Mark and Devon work together with a partner. Hallie investigates further."

Disclaimer: The article contains speculations about Severance season 2 episode 9 and reflects the author's opinions.

Release date and time of Severance season 2 episode 9

Severance season 2 episode 9 will arrive on Apple TV+ at 9 pm ET on March 13, 2025. The After Hours is written by Dan Erickson and directed by Uta Briesewitz. Take a look at the release timings of the episode across different time zones.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Thursday, March 13, 2025 09:00 pm Central Time Thursday, March 13, 2025 08:00 pm Mountain Time Thursday, March 13, 2025 07:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, March 14, 2025 02:00 am Central European Time Friday, March 14, 2025 03:00 am Eastern European Time Friday, March 14, 2025 04:00 am Indian Standard Time Friday, March 14, 2025 07:30 am

A brief recap of Severance season 2 episode 8

Severance season 2 episode 8 starts with Harmony Cobel taking a trip to her hometown of Salt's Neck. The coastal town was once the site of a Lumon ether mill, but has since collapsed economically. Her return is not a sweet reunion as her old friend, Hampton, and aunt Sissy are anything but happy to see her again.

Sissy, a staunch Lumon loyalist, rebukes her niece for going against the Eagans. Harmony and her aunt bicker about her actions bringing shame to the family. She was a gifted child and was picked by the Eagans to enroll in their Wintertide Fellowship Program at the age of 12. However, Harmony laments spending time away from her family as her mother passed away during this time.

She searches for the original blueprints she created for the severance procedure, including the base code, overtime contingency, Glasgow Block, etc., and finds them in the outside storeroom. Jame Eagan took credit for her designs and she plans to get back at the company one way or another.

She picks up Devon's call as she drives out of Salt's Neck at the episode's end and learns about Mark's reintegration.

What to expect from Severance season 2 episode 9?

It will be interesting to see what Cobel's next move is going to be. Will she work with Mark and Devon to rescue Gemma and bring down Lumon or use the blueprints as leverage to gain more power with the Eagans? The episode will also feature a new character named Hallie, who will be working with the brother-sister duo in solving the puzzle of Gemma's disappearance.

After the last two episodes focused on single characters, the next installment of the series may return to the familiar setting of Lumon's severed floor. Helly's fate seems intrinsically tied to Mark and Gemma's. Mark S. and Helly were in love and happy the last time they were together in episode 6, however, their next meeting may end up being completely different if Mark is reintegrated.

Furthermore, Irving's instructions to the exports hall may be the missing link that will help the innies ramp up their search for Gemma. Irving and Burt may also appear in the episode and work together to solve some of Lumon's mysteries.

Stay tuned for the episode recap of Severance season 2 episode 9 right after it drops on Apple TV+.

