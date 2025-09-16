What time will South Park season 27 episode 5 be released on Comedy Central and Paramount+? Release timings for all regions

Episode 5 of South Park season 27 premieres on Wednesday, September 17, at 10 pm ET/PT on Comedy Central. For streaming audiences, the episode becomes available on Thursday, September 18, at 6 am ET / 3 am PT on Paramount+.

This episode continues the run of the animated comedy created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who also voice several main characters such as Eric Cartman, Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, and Randy Marsh. The production follows a fast turnaround format, allowing new episodes of South Park season 27 to be completed and released within a short timeframe.

The new episode continues the bi-weekly release format that the series has maintained this season.

South Park season 27 episode 5 release time for all major regions revealed

Still from an episode of South Park (Image via South Park Studios)

Comedy Central will broadcast the episode in the United States at 10 pm ET/PT. Paramount+ will then release the same episode globally the next day, September 18, following regional schedules. Below is a concise breakdown of release timings for both Comedy Central and Paramount+ across eight major regions:

Region Comedy Central Release Paramount+ Release United States Sept 17, 10 pm ET/PT Sept 18, 6 am ET / 3 am PT Brazil Sept 17, 11 pm Sept 18, 7 am United Kingdom Sept 18, 3 am Sept 18, 11 am Central Europe Sept 18, 4 am Sept 18, 12 pm Philippines Sept 18, 10 am Sept 18, 6 pm Australia Sept 18, 12 pm Sept 18, 8 pm New Zealand Sept 18, 2 pm Sept 18, 10 pm South Korea Sept 18, 11 am Sept 18, 7 pm

This schedule highlights the staggered rollout designed to accommodate both broadcast audiences and international streaming viewers.

How many episodes will there be in South Park season 27?

South Park season 27 follows a bi-weekly format rather than a traditional weekly release schedule. The season is expected to run for at least ten episodes, although the final count remains flexible due to the production’s fast-paced nature.

The creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone often finish episodes just days before broadcast. This unusual approach allows the show to include current events and topical humor. However, it can also cause irregular scheduling. Despite these challenges, Comedy Central and Paramount+ have confirmed that the bi-weekly pattern will continue for the rest of the season.

This format keeps the show fresh while maintaining audience anticipation between episodes. Fans continue to tune in not only for the main cast of Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny, but also for recurring characters like Butters Stotch and Randy Marsh, who often take center stage in some of the most memorable storylines.

Is South Park season 27 only available on Comedy Central and Paramount+?

Donald Trump in South Park season 27 (Image via South Park Studios)

Yes, the 27th season of South Park is available exclusively through Comedy Central and Paramount+. Comedy Central remains the primary broadcast home in the United States, while Paramount+ provides next-day streaming access.

Paramount+ offers two subscription options. The Essential Plan costs $7.99 per month and includes access to episodes of the show's season 27 along with thousands of other shows and movies, plus live NFL on CBS with limited ads. The Premium Plan costs $12.99 per month and includes everything in Essential, plus Showtime content, blockbuster movies, and fewer ads.

No announcements have been made regarding the availability of the 27th season of South Park on other streaming platforms. International audiences can access Paramount+ in supported regions, while Comedy Central’s global channels may also carry new episodes depending on licensing agreements.

