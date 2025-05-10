What time will Suits LA season 1 episode 12 release on NBC? Release timings for all regions

With two more episodes left in the series, fans can look forward to Suits LA season 1 episode 12. After the cliffhanger in episode 11, there will be some drama to unpack in the next chapter. Stuart Lane is off to anger management after his spiral, and it is going to be an eventful getaway from Railsback Lane, as teased in the trailer.

Ad

Meanwhile, the offices at Black & Lane will see some drama between Ted and Erica. Leah will be back in the picture too, but with the same conundrum—she is unsure about her future at the firm. All these will play out in Suits LA season 1 episode 12, which will air this Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 9 pm ET, only on NBC.

Besides the subplots of the Suits LA characters, another original Suits character will also up the ante when it comes to banter and comedy.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: Release timings can vary slightly depending on the location and platform. Always double-check the release schedule with your streaming service.

Suits LA season 1 episode 12 release time for all regions

Ad

Suits LA has released new episodes every week on Sunday evenings since it premiered in February, and it will follow the same rollout schedule for the next episode. This means that Suits LA season 1 episode 12 will be airing this Sunday, May 11, 2025. It will be live at the usual time slot of 9 pm Eastern Time.

However, viewers can please note the difference in release timings per region. The table below provides the exact release timings for the next episode in six major US time zones.

Ad

Time Zone Day Time Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, May 11, 2025 3 pm Alaska Standard Time Sunday, May 11, 2025 5 pm Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, May 11, 2025 6 pm Mountain Daylight Time Sunday, May 11, 2025 7 pm Central Daylight Time Sunday, May 11, 2025 8 pm Eastern Standard Time Sunday, May 11, 2025 9 pm

Ad

Where to watch Suits LA season 1 episode 12

Suits LA is an NBC spinoff of the original Suits series, and every new episode of the series gets its television premiere before it becomes available for streaming. On the scheduled release day above, interested fans can only watch Suits LA season 1 episode 12 via the NBC channel.

However, the following day, on Monday, May 12, 2025, episode 12 of the series will be available for streaming on Peacock. The streaming service also has access to the past 11 episodes of the series, as well as the complete installments of seasons 1 through 9 of Suits.

Ad

Is there a preview for Suits LA season 1 episode 12?

Ad

NBC released two teaser trailers ahead of the Suits LA season 1 episode 12 release. The first one was on May 9, 2025, teasing Rick Hoffman's return as Louis Litt in the spinoff. The first teaser is titled Suits LA Gets Litt. It teases that Louis and Stuart will be buddies over their anger management sessions. The short clip showed them talking about taking "mud together" and relaxing in an outdoor tub.

In another slightly longer teaser trailer, shared on May 10, 2025, Stuart and Louis' first meeting is featured. They are just about to check in at the anger management place when they start arguing about who gets the luggage cart. The scene depicts the exact reason why they require anger management sessions in the first place.

Ad

From talking about Louis' private parts to threatening to sue each other, they argue about who, between them, is one of the best lawyers in the country, the same way Ted Black and Harvey Specter argued who the real Batman was.

Catch Suits LA season 1 episode 12 when it airs on NBC on Sunday evening, May 11, 2025. It will then be available for streaming on Peacock the following day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More