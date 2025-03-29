What time will Suits LA season 1 episode 6 release on NBC? Release timings for all regions

Following Lester's biggest revelation at the end of the previous episode, Suits LA season 1 episode 6 is expected to bring out more drama inside and outside the courtroom. Ted Black will be eager to represent his client and keep him from jail, but some people will be taking advantage of his hectic life to poach one of his remaining allies.

Ad

Suits LA season 1 episode 6 will air this Sunday evening, March 30, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET, only on NBC. Titled Dester, the episode promises to continue featuring Lester's murder case, with Ted Black at the helm of the case that will define the future of his firm.

The upcoming episode is directed by Mike Smith, who starred in, wrote, and directed the Trailer Park Boys series.

Disclaimer: Release timings can vary slightly depending on the location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

Ad

Trending

Suits LA season 1 episode 6 release time for all regions

Ad

Since the show's debut on February 23, 2025, it has been consistently releasing one episode every week on Sunday evenings. So, like the previous five episodes of the show, Suits LA episode 6 will be airing on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 6:00 pm Pacific Time or 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

However, the release times may be different from one region to another. Please take a look at the table below for the guide on the exact release timings of when the upcoming episode airs in six major time zones in the US.

Ad

Time Zone Day Time Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, March 30, 2025 4:00 PM Alaska Standard Time Sunday, March 30, 2025 5:00 PM Pacific Standard Time Sunday, March 30, 2025 6:00 PM Mountain Standard Time Sunday, March 30, 2025 7:00 PM Central Standard Time Sunday, March 30, 2025 8:00 PM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, March 30, 2025 9:00 PM

Ad

Read more: When will the rest of Suits LA episodes be released?

Where to watch Suits LA season 1 episode 6?

Viewers have two options to watch new episodes of Suits LA, on television and streaming, but the TV premiere is a day earlier. Like the previous five episodes of the legal drama, Suits LA season 1 episode 6 will be airing on TV first and only on the NBC channel on the scheduled release date mentioned above.

Ad

Those who can't watch it live on TV will get a chance to stream the episode on Peacock on Monday, one day after its TV premiere.

Is there a preview for Suits LA season 1 episode 6?

Ad

Titled Dester, Suits LA season 1 episode 6 promises to be an eventful episode following Kevin's discovery that led to Lester's shocking confession in Suits LA episode 5. While it's still unclear if Ted Black will learn the fact that Lester admitted to killing his business partner, someone else will take their chance at poaching Ted's remaining allies while he is busy with Lester's murder case.

As seen in the teaser shared by NBC on Saturday, March 29, 2025, on the show's official YouTube and Instagram accounts, Stuart will try to steal Erica from under Ted's nose. He goes to Erica and offers her a job, implying that he's offering her a lifeboat because staying with Ted will be akin to staying on a sinking ship.

Ad

After what happened in the courtroom in the previous episode, Stuart says that winning Lester's case will be a long shot for Ted. However, Erica isn't having any of it, telling Stuart that she picks her own team and that Ted is her guy.

The first-look images of the upcoming episode were also shared via the show's official Instagram earlier on Friday, March 28, showing that Lester will be taking the stand. And while Amanda Stevens said that she wanted out of Lester's case in episode 5, she appears to still be there as Ted's second chair in the courtroom.

Ad

Catch Suits LA season 1 episode 6 on NBC on Sunday, March 30, 2025, and on Peacock on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback