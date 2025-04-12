What time will Suits LA season 1 episode 8 release on NBC? Release timings for all regions

Suits LA season 1 episode 8 promises an exciting turn of events in terms of plot lines and guest stars. Ted Black will be in the middle of a high-stakes case, but it won't be in the present-day timeline. Episode 8 will bring the legal drama back to New York in 2010—Ted's case against Pellegrini. The New York case is anticipated to be a difficult fight for Ted.

Meanwhile, the present day will also get some shake-up with an appearance from Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter, as seen in the teaser trailer shared ahead of the episode's release. Catch all these in Suits LA season 1 episode 8 on Sunday night, April 13, 2025, at 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Anton Cropper is directing the next episode, which will also introduce another recurring character, Isaac Adani, played by Assaf Cohen.

Suits LA season 1 episode 8 release time for all regions

Suits LA is expected to continue its Sunday evening release streak, which means Suits LA season 1 episode 8 will be airing on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at its usual time slot, which is 6:00 pm Pacific Time or 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

However, it's worth noting that the release timings will be dependent on the region. Please look at the table below as a guide on the exact release times of the next episode in six major US time zones.

Time Zone Day Time Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, April 13, 2025 4:00 PM Alaska Standard Time Sunday, April 13, 2025 5:00 PM Pacific Standard Time Sunday, April 13, 2025 6:00 PM Mountain Standard Time Sunday, April 13, 2025 7:00 PM Central Standard Time Sunday, April 13, 2025 8:00 PM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, April 13, 2025 9:00 PM

Where to watch Suits LA season 1 episode 8

Suits LA season 1 episode 8 will be airing first on television, exclusively on NBC, on the scheduled Sunday release date mentioned above. It won't be available to watch anywhere else until the very next day, on Monday, and will exclusively be streaming on Peacock.

Consequently, the new episode will also be making its way to NBC.com the day after its television premiere. All previous episodes of the Suits spinoff can be watched on Peacock and NBC.com.

Is there a preview for Suits LA season 1 episode 8?

Titled Acapulco, Suits LA season 1 episode 8 teases the return of Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, but this time, he will be joining Ted Black in the present timeline, as seen in the teaser trailer. NBC released two previews for episode 8 on April 10, 2025.

The first preview, titled Harvey Specter has Arrived, shows Harvey and Ted in the latter's apartment. Harvey, in his suit and tie, tells Ted, who is still in his sweats, "Suit up, winners don't greet the day in sweatpants." Per the description by NBC, the two are preparing for the 2-week Suits LA event.

The clip also teases Harvey and Ted being involved in some action outside the courtroom, and Harvey says, "It involves doing some bad things...crossing lines, taking risks, maybe even breaking a few laws." However, the sequences appear to be a toggle between the past and present storylines for both of them.

Whatever the timeline is, someone reaching for a gun and a car exploding levels up the thrills and intrigue of the upcoming episode. Moreover, another preview titled Ted Asks Harvey for a Favor teases more drama brewing as Ted asks Harvey's favor in his case against Pellegrini.

The clip brings the two in a flashback to New York in 2010 with Harvey Specter meeting Ted Black at a bar. Ted wants Harvey to break the law by sharing his client's financial records, which Harvey isn't keen to do, ending their conversation on a sour note.

Catch Suits LA season 1 episode 8 on NBC on Sunday night and on Peacock the following day.

