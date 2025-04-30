What time will The Eternaut season 1 be released on Netflix? Release timings for all regions

  • home icon
By Natalie Reddy
Modified Apr 30, 2025 15:13 GMT
Still from The Eternaut. Taken from the official trailer.
The Eternaut (El Eternauta in Spanish) is an Argentine TV series that will be released on Netflix globally on April 30, 2025. The series is adapted from the 1957 comic of the same name by Héctor Germán Oesterheld and Francisco Solano López. The series was created by Bruno Stagnaro in association with K&S Films. Stagnaro co-wrote the series with actor and screenwriter Ariel Staltari, who also plays a role in this series.

The sci-fi series was filmed and produced in Buenos Aires, the capital city of Argentina. It follows the storyline of the El Eternauta graphic novel series (1957-1959, republished as one volume in 2015), which won the Eisner Award for its storyline by Oesterheld and illustration by Solano López.

Cast of The Eternaut at the series premiere. Image via Instagram/@chenetflix
The Eternaut release dates and times

The Eternaut will comprise six episodes, each about an hour long. All episodes will be available to stream on April 30, 2025. The release times are available in the table below:

Release DateTime ZoneRelease Time
April 30, 2025Pacific Time (PT)12:00 AM
April 30, 2025Mountain Time (MT)01:00 AM
April 30, 2025Central Time (CT)02:00 AM
April 30, 2025Eastern Time (ET)03:00 AM
April 30, 2025Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)07:00 AM
April 30, 2025British Summer Time (BST)08:00 AM
April 30, 2025Central European Time (CET)09:00 AM
April 30, 2025Eastern European Time (EET)10:00 AM
April 30, 2025India Standard Time (IST)12:30 PM
April 30, 2025Japan Standard Time (JST)04:00 PM
The series is exclusive to Netflix and is available for viewing with a subscription to the platform.

Premise of The Eternaut

After a mysterious, deadly snowfall in sunny Buenos Aires, Juan Salvo (Ricardo Darin) and his friends look for answers out of curiosity, as Buenos Aires has only ever seen snowfall thrice in history. Juan Salvo goes looking for his daughter and realizes that this deadly snow kills everything it touches.

Salvo and his friends take it upon themselves to lead a team of individuals to form a resistance against what they suspect is nuclear warfare. The survivors gear up in protective suits and masks as they try to uncover this mystery. However, this proves to be a tough feat, as nobody in the city is willing to trust each other until they get to the bottom of this eerie phenomenon.

Salvo and his friends seek answers. Image via Instagram/@chenetflix
As they search for answers, they learn that extraterrestrial forces are invading the Earth by using this toxic snow to wipe out the population in large numbers, eradicating the human race so they can inhabit the planet. The survivors accept they must team up with each other to save themselves and their home.

Watch the trailer released by Netflix:

youtube-cover
Main cast of The Eternaut

The main cast and characters for season 1 of The Eternaut are as follows:

  • Ricardo Darín as Juan Salvo
  • Carla Peterson as Elena, Salvo's ex-wife
  • César Troncoso as Alfredo Favalli
  • Andrea Pietra as Ana, Favalli's wife
  • Marcelo Subiotto as Lucas, a friend of Salvo
  • Mora Fisz as Clara Salvo, Juan and Elena's daughter
  • Claudio Martínez Bel as Polsky, also a friend of Salvo
  • Ariel Staltari as Omar
Bruno Stagnaro is the son of award-winning Argentine filmmaker Juan Bautista Stagnaro. He is known for his work in Okupas (2000) and Vientos de Agua (2006). Having read the El Eternauta comics as a child, he has very thoughtfully produced the show for Netflix.

All episodes of the series will be available to stream on Netflix on April 30, 2025.

