What time will The Institute season 1 episode 6 be released on MGM+? Release timings for all regions

The Institute season 1 episode 6, titled Run, will arrive at 9 pm ET on August 10, 2025, on MGM+. Jeff Renfroe has director's credit for the episode, and Benjamin Cavell, Ed Redlich, and Sam Sheridan have co-written the screenplay. Since Luke escaped the institute at the end of the last episode, he will have to race against time to find the right help before Sigsby's team hunts him down.The next episode will mark the first meeting between Luke and Tim, setting the stage for the duo to take down the institute together. With three more episodes to go before the season wraps up, the horror series is building towards a final showdown between Luke and the titular facility.The episode's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:&quot;As Tim's investigation pays off in ways he never imagined and Sigsby scrambles to avert disaster, Luke must finally decide who he can trust.&quot;The Institute season 1 episode 6 release time for all major regions revealed Titled Run, episode 6 of The Institute, will air at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on August 10, 2025, on MGM+. The episode's runtime will be around 54–59 minutes. Check out its release schedule as per different time zones:Time ZoneRelease DateRelease TimeEastern TimeSunday, August 10, 202509:00 pmCentral TimeSunday, August 10, 202508:00 pmMountain TimeSunday, August 10, 202507:00 pmGreenwich Mean TimeMonday, August 11, 202501:00 amCentral European TimeMonday, August 11, 202503:00 amEastern European Time Monday, August 11, 2025 03:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, August 11, 2025 06:30 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Monday, August 11, 2025 11:00 am How many episodes will be in The Institute season 1?A still of Nicky and Kalisha in the Back Half from The Institute (Image via Instagram/@mgmplus)The Institute season 1 contains eight episodes, which began airing on July 13, 2025, and will reach its conclusive end on August 24, 2025. The episodes are helmed by Jack Bender, Brad Turner, and Jeff Renfroe. Moreover, Benjamin Cavell, Ed Redlich, Sam Sheridan, Sophie Owens-Bender, and Eric Dickinson have written the show's screenplay, which is based on Stephen King's 2019 novel of the same name.Take a look at all the episodes from The Institute below:Episode 1: The Boy, aired on July 13, 2025Episode 2: Shots for Dots, aired on July 13, 2025Episode 3: Graduation, aired on July 20, 2025Episode 4: The Box, aired on July 27, 2025Episode 5: Back Half, aired on August 3, 2025Episode 6: Run, will air on August 10, 2025Episode 7: Hide, will air on August 17, 2025Episode 8: Fight, will air on August 24, 2025Also read: The Institute season 1 episode 5 ending explained: Does Luke escape the institute?Is The Institute season 1 only available on MGM+?A still of Sigsby, Maureen, and Tony from The Institute (Image via Instagram/@mgmplus)The psychological horror series The Institute season 1 is exclusively available on the MGM+ network. Watch Luke's story unfold on the streaming platform with a monthly subscription plan costing $6.99 or a yearly subscription plan costing $58.99. Also, new subscribers are eligible for a 7-day free trial.Viewers who already have an Amazon Prime Video subscription can add the channel for an additional cost of $6.99 per month. MGM+ can also be added to DirecTV for an extra price of $6.99 per month, Sling TV for $5 per month, Fubo for $7 per month, and Hulu + Live TV for $8.99 per month.Catch the latest episodes from The Institute exclusively on MGM+.