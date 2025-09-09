  • home icon
What time will The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 5 release on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Sep 09, 2025 10:40 GMT
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Prime Video])
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Prime Video])

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 5 continues to follow Ben Edwards' origin story before he became Reece's (Chris Pratt) brother-in-arms turned traitor in the original series. This Amazon Prime Video action thriller brings everything from task force misfits to high-stakes missions, life-altering conspiracies, and betrayals.

Betrayal takes a special spotlight in episode 5 after the events in the previous episode, with Mossad operative Eliza Perash, who has also formed a romantic connection with Edwards, shooting him in the back. While there are no brakes and no code of conduct in Edwards' new life as a decorated Navy SEAL turned CIA operative after a dishonorable discharge, loyalty is still high on his values.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 5 drops this Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 3:00 am ET on Prime Video. Titled E & E, the next episode tackles Perash's betrayal of the team and how it would change Edwards' perspective of her while they are still in the middle of enemy territory.

Plus, their operation was a bust in episode 4, and they will need to come up with a new plan while one of their team members is still missing with the package.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 5 release time for all major regions revealed

After the show's three-episode premiere, it settled into a release schedule of one episode per week. This means The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 5 will be dropping on streaming this Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Fans can catch it as it premieres at its usual timeslot of 3:00 am Eastern Time.

The table below provides the play-by-play of the upcoming episode's release time in all major regions and time zones around the world.

Time ZoneRelease DateRelease Time
Eastern TimeWednesday, September 10, 20253 am
Central TimeWednesday, September 10, 20252 am
Mountain TimeWednesday, September 10, 20251 am
Greenwich Mean TimeWednesday, September 10, 20257 am
Central European TimeWednesday, September 10, 20259 am
Eastern European TimeWednesday, September 10, 20259 am
Indian Standard TimeWednesday, September 10, 202512:30 pm
Australian Eastern Standard TimeWednesday, September 10, 20255 pm
Read more: Was Hastings' suspicion about Perash right in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 4?

How many episodes will there be in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1?

The prequel series only has seven episodes, one short of the original Terminal List show. This means there are only three episodes left before the series ends, including the upcoming The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 5 this Wednesday. One episode will be released every week on the same day and time until the finale on September 24, 2025.

Here's the release schedule for the remaining episodes in the series:

  • Episode 6: Pawns & Kings - September 17, 2025
  • Episode 7: The Wolf You Feed - September 24, 2025

Is The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 5 only available on Prime Video?

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)
A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

Like the previous four episodes in the prequel series, fans are able to watch The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 5 on Amazon Prime Video with a subscription. It's an Amazon Original series like the original show, The Terminal List, so there is no other streaming option available to watch the series.

But, with Prime Video accessible in over 200 countries and territories, fans who want to watch the show won't encounter geo restrictions. Subscriptions to the streaming platform start at $8.99, while Amazon Prime memberships, which include access to Prime Video, start at $14.99.

All eight episodes of The Terminal List are also available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned for more The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 news and updates as the series continues.

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
