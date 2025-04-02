What time will The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 6 be available to watch? Release timings for all regions

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 6 is set to release on April 3, 2025, at 3 am ET.

The episode promises thrilling new turns, particularly with Egwene's journey of mastering her dream-walking abilities and her emotional conflicts regarding her relationship with Rand. However, Perrin's search for justice darkens, and White Tower political tensions rise.

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 6 will present challenges for the characters, setting the stage for more dramatic confrontations and revelations. This significant event will set the direction for the remainder of the season and raise the stakes for the protagonists.

Disclaimer: Release timings may vary slightly depending on your location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 6 release time for all regions

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 6 will be released at different times around the world, making it easy for global fans to tune in as soon as the episode drops. Here’s a breakdown of the release times for major regions:

Time Zone Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time - PT) Thursday, April 3, 2025 12:00 AM USA (Eastern Time - ET) Thursday, April 3, 2025 3:00 AM USA (Central Standard Time - CST) Thursday, April 3, 2025 2:00 AM USA (Mountain Standard Time - MST) Thursday, April 3, 2025 1:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Thursday, April 3, 2025 5:00 AM UK (BST) Thursday, April 3, 2025 8:00 AM Central Europe (CET) Thursday, April 3, 2025 9:00 AM India (IST) Thursday, April 3, 2025 12:30 PM South Africa (SAST) Thursday, April 3, 2025 9:00 AM Philippines (PHT) Thursday, April 3, 2025 3:00 PM Australia (ACDT) Thursday, April 3, 2025 6:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) Thursday, April 3, 2025 8:00 PM

The series is only accessible through Amazon Prime Video. Hence, viewers will need a subscription to stream the episode.

Plot of The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 6

The characters face internal and external issues in The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 6. Egwene's Tel'aran'rhiod training gets harder, and she struggles to deal with her feelings for Rand, especially after seeing him with Lanfear. This episode details her emotional conflict, which may influence her future decisions.

Perrin, on the other hand, is still looking for justice for his mother's passing; the road before him is fraught with challenges. Confronting the Whitecloaks makes his quest to save Mat's sisters more dangerous and prepares the ground for a violent fight.

Political intrigue inside the White Tower grows as well, especially with Siuan and Elaida's power battle. The characters confront their darkest fears and the impending dangers that might alter everything as the episode goes on.

What happened in The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 5?

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 5, titled Tel'aran'rhiod, set the stage for major developments. Egwene's training as a Dreamwalker grew more rigorous, and she had an exposing vision of Rand and Lanfear together.

This vision forewarned problems in her relationship with Rand and tested her emotional condition. Rand's internal struggle, meanwhile, increased as he attempted to negotiate his emotions for Lanfear in spite of Moiraine's caution.

The political tension inside the White Tower also underwent a sharp turn. Siuan and Elaida fought for power; Elaida's cunning deeds endangered the already weak political system.

The characters were left at the end of the episode on the verge of significant conflicts that might change the direction of the series.

The Wheel of Time season 3 released episodes are now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

