How many episodes are there in The Wheel of Time season 3? Episode count and more

The Wheel of Time season 3 premiered on March 13, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video. The latest episode, titled The Road to the Spear, dropped on March 20, 2025. This season follows Rand al'Thor as the Dragon Reborn, with tension rising as the Last Battle approaches.

Ad

Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and Egwene (Madeleine Madden) struggle to keep Rand from falling into darkness. With book moments like the journey to Rhuidean, the season will explore the series' mythology.

The Wheel of Time season 3 consists of eight episodes in total. Fans can expect an action-packed journey with each episode set to air weekly. Teleran'rhiod, the next episode, airs on March 27, 2025.

The plot of The Wheel of Time season 3 continues the saga of Rand al'Thor as he comes to terms with his destiny as the Dragon Reborn. Rand's journey through the Aiel lands and his identity struggles are crucial to the Light-Shadow war. Old alliances break, and new enemies arise, setting up the Last Battle.

Ad

Trending

Episode count of The Wheel of Time season 3

Ad

The Wheel of Time season 3 consists of eight episodes. Each episode explores Robert Jordan's complex world, following the format of previous seasons. The episodes are released weekly, every Thursday. Each episode drops at midnight PT/ 3 am ET, allowing global fans to follow the latest developments.

Season 3 episodes are following a consistent release schedule, allowing viewers plenty of time to digest each turn before the next chapter in the saga starts.

Especially for Rand, Moiraine, and the other main characters, fans can look forward to a comprehensive investigation of character growth. The season is expected to raise the stakes unheard of by building on the events of the first two seasons.

Ad

Episode Number Episode Name Release Date Episode 1 To Race the Shadow March 13, 2025 (Released) Episode 2 A Question of Crimson March 13, 2025 (Released) Episode 3 Seeds of Shadow March 13, 2025 (Released) Episode 4 The Road to the Spear March 20, 2025 (Released) Episode 5 Tel'aran'rhiod March 27, 2025 Episode 6 TBA April 3, 2025 Episode 7 TBA April 10, 2025 Episode 8 TBA April 17, 2025

Ad

The names for some of the later episodes are yet to be revealed.

Also Read: The Wheel of Time season 3: Full list of cast and characters explored

Plot of The Wheel of Time season 3

Ad

Season 3's plot thickens the battle between the forces of Light and Shadow. Rand al'Thor's path as the Dragon Reborn approaches a turning point as he confronts the discovery of his actual identity and fate.

While trying to stop Rand from falling to the Dark One, Moiraine and Egwene have to negotiate their own personal struggles. The White Tower's growing fragmentation creates fresh dangers and fuels the fight for the future of the planet. The Last Battle is approaching, and the stakes are higher than ever.

Ad

What happened in the last released episode

Ad

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4, The Road to the Spear, aired on March 20, 2025. In this episode, Rand al'Thor explores Rhuidean, an Aiel holy city, to discover who he is and his purpose. Rand discovers his ancestors, important events, and his connection to the Aiel as he explores Rhuidean.

Rand's journey forces him to face harsh truths about his family history, such as the events that led to the Aiel War. He finds out that he is marked as the Car'a'carn, the leader of the Aiel people, who were told would save them. This new information confirms his part in the Aiel prophecy. It is now clear that Rand's fate is much more complicated and heavy than he thought.

Ad

The episode also focuses on how Rand and Moiraine's relationship is getting worse. Moiraine continues to support Rand even though their relationship continues to deteioate due to her problems and seeing betrayal and loss. Rand learns more about who he is as he returns from Rhuidean marked by the Dragon. This sets the stage for the next part of his journey.

Read More: What is Rhuidean? Exploring The 'City in the Clouds' in The Wheel of Time

Ad

Every released episode of The Wheel of Time season 3 is exclusively available on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback