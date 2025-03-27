The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 5 ending explained: What does Egwene’s vision mean for the future?

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 5, titled Tel'aran'rhiod, was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 27, 2025. Running for 69 minutes, the episode keeps developing the complex, multi-layered narratives that have enthralled the viewers of the show.

Ad

Particularly inside the White Tower and the tense interactions between important characters, fans are excited to witness how the struggle develops. Moiraine and Rand confront grave difficulties in this episode, revealing notable plot twists, especially about the fight for control.

The series is based on Robert Jordan's books. The Wheel of Time follows Rand al'Thor, the Dragon Reborn, and his allies as they fight the Dark One. Tel'aran'rhiod, episode 5, investigates further the personal conflicts and political intrigue inside the White Tower and the Aiel Waste.

Ad

Trending

While Rand struggles that might decide the fate of the planet, Egwene's training as a Dreamwalker grows more intense.

Disclaimer: You can expect major spoilers from this article. Reader discretion is advised.

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 5 ending reveals a shocking moment: Egwene witnesses Lanfear kissing Rand in her dream, a scene that could have devastating consequences for both her and Moiraine. This pivotal time begs issues regarding Egwene's future, her emotional condition, and what it might imply for the continuing struggle between good and evil.

Ad

Egwene’s shocking discovery in The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 5

A still from The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 5 (Image via Prime Video)

In The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 5, one of the most intense moments occurs when Egwene, while undergoing her Dreamwalker training, experiences a vivid vision that shifts the entire course of her journey.

Ad

Egwene trains with the Wise Ones to control her dreams in Tel'aran'rhiod, where dreams and reality blend. She is devastated when she sees Rand and Lanfear in a passionate embrace.

Read More: How many episodes are there in The Wheel of Time season 3? Episode count and more

A still from The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 5 (Image via Prime Video)

This scene might push Egwene into a darker emotional area, maybe causing a significant change in her character growth. What she sees causes her to scream "No!", indicating a possible loss of control that might impact her mission as well as the bigger story.

Ad

Egwene's reaction to this discovery hints at her growing emotional turmoil and potential breakdown. The scene acts as a catalyst for future conflicts, suggesting that her connection with Rand could become increasingly strained.

This development also foreshadows the intense friction between the forces of good and evil, as Egwene may have to confront her own feelings while grappling with the destiny she has been thrust into.

Also Read: “It’s not what I signed up for” - Rosamund Pike’s remark on The Wheel of Time season 2 surprised viewers

Ad

Elaida’s machinations and political intrigue

A still from The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 5 (Image via Prime Video)

The White Tower, where power conflicts are front and center of the narrative, is another important element of The Wheel of Time season 3, episode 5. A member of the Red Ajah, Elaida is depicted trying to subvert Siuan's power by creating strife among the Aes Sedai. As she plays a quiet but risky game of manipulation, Elaida's aspirations to climb the ranks become clear.

Ad

Siuan doubts Elaida's actual motives in the episode, believing she could be a member of the Black Ajah, a covert Aes Sedai group dedicated to the Dark One.

Elaida's possible link to the Black Ajah adds complexity to the political drama of the episode since it could alter White Tower loyalties. Siuan and Verin want to make Elaida expose her actual loyalties by pushing her into a perilous situation.

A still from The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 5 (Image via Prime Video)

The tension within the White Tower escalates as Elaida takes extreme measures to uncover the names of other Black Ajah members, using force and manipulation to get the information she wants.

Ad

But her deeds cause a startling conflict when a Gray Man, an assassin, tries to murder one of the seized Black Ajah members. This dramatic event clearly shows how far Elaida's desire for power is driving her into hazardous and irresponsible territory.

Rand's bond with the Aiel is crucial, but his role as the Dragon Reborn may divide them. His relationship with Aviendha could shift as he trains, adding emotional complexity.

Ad

Also Read: Who is Faile Bashere in The Wheel of Time season 3? Character role explored

Rand’s struggle with Lanfear and Moiraine’s dire warning

A still from The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 5 (Image via Prime Video)

As Rand’s connection with Lanfear intensifies, Moiraine becomes increasingly concerned about the dangers Rand faces. Moiraine cautions Rand in The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 5 about the possible effects of his relationship with Lanfear, a Forsaken actually opposing him.

Ad

Rand's emotional connections might finally cloud his judgment in the continuing conflict, therefore, this warning is a vital turning point in the episode.

The tension between Rand and Lanfear is palpable in this episode, further escalating the stakes. Lanfear’s pursuit of Rand isn’t merely about love—it is a calculated attempt to gain control over him and, by extension, the world.

As Moiraine cautions Rand, the episode sets the stage for potential alliances to be tested, with Lanfear's influence acting as a dangerous wildcard in the power dynamics at play.

Ad

Read More: The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4 ending explained: What did Rand discover in Rhuidean?

Every released episode of The Wheel of Time, season 3, is currently available exclusively on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback