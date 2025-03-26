What time will The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 5 be available to watch? Release timings for all regions

The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 5 is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, March 27, 2025. The episode, titled Tel'aran'rhiod, will be available for streaming at 3:00 am ET.

This Robert Jordan-based fantasy series has a loyal following due to its detailed world-building and strong character development. As people confront more intense internal and outside conflicts, especially inside the White Tower, Episode 5 ensures to raise the stakes.

Fans can watch The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 5 only on Amazon Prime Video. With subtitles provided, the episode will last about 69 minutes.

The Dragon Reborn's path gets more dangerous as the struggle between good and evil sharpens. Episode 5 will probably bring turning points in the fight for control over the White Tower and the approaching Shadow.

The episode will delve deeper into character relationships and political intrigue. As Moiraine offers a dire warning and Elaida seeks power, tensions rise among the key figures. Rand faces higher stakes as Egwene continues her Dreamwalker training. The story will turn in this episode as alliances are tested and the world's future is at stake.

Disclaimer: Release timings may vary slightly depending on your location and platform. Always double-check with your streaming service.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 5 release time for all regions

The release times for The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 5 will vary across different regions. Here’s a breakdown of the release timings in major U.S. regions:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 27, 2025 3:00 am Central Standard Time (CST) March 27, 2025 2:00 am Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 27, 2025 1:00 am Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 27, 2025 12:00 am

These times are set for the exclusive streaming of The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

The plot of The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 5

In The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 5, titled Tel'aran'rhiod, viewers will witness the escalating political conflict within the White Tower. Moiraine Sedai warns of the dangers as Elaida tries to take control.

Egwene's Dreamwalker journey intensifies, causing Forsaken encounters. These events set up dramatic power and alliance shifts, forcing the characters into a higher-stakes struggle. The episode explores power dynamics and their personal and political effects.

As Rand al'Thor struggles with the burden of his fate, expect deepening emotional moments especially for him. Every character struggles with tough choices; their paths cross to create a turning point conflict.

Production, direction and cast of The Wheel of Time Season 3

Wayne Yip directs The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 5; Ajoke Ibironke writes it. The showrunner, Rafe Judkins, has much helped to shape the program based on Robert Jordan's books.

Rosamund Pike stars as Moiraine Sedai; Daniel Henney plays Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins plays Nynaeve al'Meara, and Josha Stradowski plays Rand al'Thor.

What happened in The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 4?

Rand al'Thor goes on a transforming trip in The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 4, The Road to the Spear. Searching for knowledge about his identity, he travels into the ancient city of Rhuidean. Rand's relationship to the Aiel prophecy is best understood in this episode. Rand's knowledge of his past makes the burden of his Car'a'carn fate inescapable.

With characters struggling with their part in the larger war, the episode also investigates the mounting White Tower tensions. While the Shadow's influence keeps rising, Moiraine and Rand confront difficulties that will define their futures. The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 4 prepares the way for the following episodes by revealing important discoveries and internal conflicts.

All the released episodes of The Wheel of Time Season 3 are currently available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

