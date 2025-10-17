What time will Tracker season 3 episode 1 release on CBS? U.S. release timings explored

Tracker season 3 is all set to return to CBS. Colter Shaw's risky missions and adventures have kept the viewers intrigued since season 1. After the last episode of season 2 brought an unexpected turn in Colter's life, viewers expect to see more about the shocking development in the upcoming installment.

Colter's life as a survivalist takes him to dangerous places, with characters like Reenie, Velma, Bobby, and more helping him with his tasks. The mystery behind his father's death also lies at the center of the series, with Colter doing everything he can to find the truth.

With the new season set to unravel some of the biggest mysteries, viewers must be eager to know when they can catch its premiere. Tracker season 3 episode 1 will be out on CBS on October 19, 2025, at 8 pm ET.

Tracker season 3 episode 1 release date and time

A still from the series (Image via Instagram/@trackercbs)

Things take a shocking turn for Colter at the end of season 2 as he finds out something that he never anticipated regarding his father Ashton's death. While the Season 2 finale ended with several questions, Season 3 is set to bring some answers and more chaos into the protagonist's life.

The first episode of the third season will drop on October 19, 2025. It has been reported that the season will comprise a total of 22 episodes. Release timings for the U.S. are listed below:

Timezone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time October 19, 2025 8:00 pm Pacific Time October 19, 2025 5:00 pm

Central Time October 19, 2025 7:00 pm

Where to watch Tracker season 3 episode 1?

A still from the series (Image via Instagram/@trackercbs)

Colter Shaw's journey has been full of risks and dangers in all seasons of Tracker. While he completes the high-risk and high-stakes tasks with precision, the pain of losing his father and the mystery behind it kept testing him in seasons 1 and 2.

From familial issues to government involvement, Colter has been checking all theories that could lead him to the truth behind Ashton's death. The next season will take Colter's search on Ashton's death forward, building on the final revelation shown in season 2 finale.

The first episode of season 3, as well as all the upcoming ones of the series, will air on CBS. For viewers with no cable connection, online live TV services can be checked out to catch the first episode.

It will also be available to stream on Paramount+ a day after it airs on CBS. To subscribe to Paramount+, viewers can check the two subscription plans the platform offers:

Essential plan (with ads) - $7.99/month

Premium plan (ad-free) - $12.99/month

Interested viewers can further check the offers and services included under each plan.

What to expect from Tracker season 3 episode 1?

A still from the series (Image via Instagram/@trackercbs)

The final moments of season 2 brought one of the biggest secrets out regarding the death of Ashton Shaw. Colter's shock at the end of the second season hinted that the truth would be difficult to digest for him.

Tracker season 3 will explore the aftermath of big revelations, showcasing how Colter will handle the painful reality and what he plans to do next. The official synopsis of the episode reads as follows:

"As Colter grapples with the shocking truth surrounding his father’s death, Russell joins forces with his brother to help track down the missing wife and daughter of one of Reenie’s clients. Their reunion finds them mixed up in a chain of events involving a sinister underground operation known as ‘The Process.'”

Viewers can expect surprising twists and turns to come ahead in the latest season, bringing new developments in Colter and other characters' lives.

Watch Tracker season 3 on CBS and Paramount+.

