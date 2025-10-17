What time will Boston Blue season 1 release on CBS? U.S. release timings explored

  • home icon
By Abhisri Kodandaraman
Published Oct 17, 2025 17:35 GMT
The lead actors in Boston Blue season 1 (Image via Instagram/@bostonbluecbs)
Boston Blue season 1 will premiere on CBS at 10 pm ET on Friday, October 17, 2025. This police procedural marks a new chapter in the Blue Bloods world. It stars Donnie Wahlberg as Detective Danny Reagan, who relocates from New York to serve with the Boston Police Department to uphold the Reagan family's values while forging new connections with the formidable Boston Silver family.

The premise of the premiere allows viewers to meet Danny's new partner, Detective Lena Silver, as it sets the stage for powerful investigations based on Boston's unique sense of community and civil service. Episodes of Boston Blue season 1 will drop on CBS on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET, and will be available the following day on Paramount+ to stream on demand.

Boston Blue season 1 U.S. release date and time revealed

A still from the show (Image via Instagram/@bostonbluecbs)
Boston Blue season 1 will premiere on Friday, October 17, 2025, at 10 pm Eastern Time. The show follows the time slot convention established by Blue Bloods, and its release times differ for each of the U.S. major time zones.

Here is a table of the complete release schedule for the season premiere in the six major U.S. time zones:

Region/Time ZoneRelease DateRelease Time
Hawaii Standard TimeFriday, October 17, 20254 pm
Alaska Daylight TimeFriday, October 17, 20256 pm
Pacific Daylight TimeFriday, October 17, 20257 pm
Mountain Daylight Time Friday, October 17, 2025 8 pm
Central Daylight Time Friday, October 17, 2025 9 pm
Eastern Time Friday, October 17, 2025 10 pm
Where will Boston Blue season 1 be released?

Boston Blue season 1 premieres on CBS, where viewers can watch new episodes every Friday at 10 pm ET. For those who would prefer streaming, the episodes will be available on Paramount+ the day after their release on CBS. This way, subscribers can choose to watch it at their discretion.

The episodes will also be available through live TV streaming services, such as Fubo, Hulu Live, and YouTube TV, which also have CBS, making it simple for viewers to choose between watching it on standard broadcast or streaming.

What to expect from Boston Blue season 1?

Boston Blue season 1 introduces the Reagan universe to a new environment, opening a new chapter of continuity and change. Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, leaves the NYPD and moves to Boston to become a member of the Boston Police Department in an effort to bond further with his son Sean, now portrayed by Mika Amonson.

In Boston, Danny's partner is Detective Lena Silver, played by Sonequa Martin-Green. She is the daughter of a well-known law enforcement family with members such as Boston's district attorney, Mae Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver, police rookie Jonah Silver, and their grandfather, Reverend Edwin Peters.

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture published on October 16, 2025, the showrunner, Brandon Margolis, opened up about the dynamic between the two leads.

“(The two characters are) kind of mirror images of each other, but they’re not opposites. I think, traditionally, you’ll see in a lot of cop shows two partners that don’t really get along but find a way to meet in the middle. They’re oil and water. They’re cynical or they’re skeptics. But for us, what’s fun about the partnership is that they truly see each other in each other," he explained.
Season 1 retains the heritage of Blue Bloods through Danny's character and periodic guest spots. It goes for fresh dynamics through a law enforcement family that is Boston-based, city-specific issues, and the tension of a transplanted detective getting to know a new landscape.

Boston Blue season 1 premieres on CBS on October 17, 2025.

