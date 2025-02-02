  • home icon
  What time will When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5 be released on Hallmark Channel? Release timings for all regions

By Mansi Bajpai
Modified Feb 02, 2025 21:26 GMT
A still from When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5 (Image via YouTube/Hallmark Channel)
When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5 is set to premiere on the Hallmark Channel on February 2, 2025, at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET. The episode will focus on a mysterious stranger coming to Hope Valley as a direct challenge to Elizabeth while Nathan goes undercover to explore the origins of a mysterious artifact.

The series debuted in 2014 and is currently in its twelfth season. The long-running cast of the show features Erin Krakow as Elizabeth, Kevin McGarry as Nathan Grant, and Chris McNally as Lucas Bouchard, among others.

The upcoming episode will prominently feature characters like Elizabeth, Nathan, Rosemary, Fiona, Lucas, Edie, and Lee.

Disclaimer: This article contains possible spoilers for When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5. Reader discretion is advised.

When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5 release time for all regions

A still from When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5 (Image via YouTube/Hallmark Channel)
When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5 will premiere on Hallmark Channel on February 2, 2025, at 6 pm PT. The episode will be released at different times depending on the region and its time zone. The release schedule for major US time zones is as follows:

TimezoneRelease DateRelease Time
Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time (HAST)Sunday, February 24 pm
Alaska Standard Time (AKST)Sunday, February 25 pm
Pacific Time (PT)Sunday, February 26 pm
Mountain Standard Time (MST)Sunday, February 27 pm
Central Time (CT)Sunday, February 28 pm
Eastern Time (ET)Sunday, February 29 pm

In addition to the US, the episode will be released in other regions worldwide. Viewers in these regions will be able to watch it the following day, Monday, February 3, based on differing release times. Some of these regions and timezones include:

  • Central European Time (CET): 3 am
  • Eastern European Time (EET): 4 am
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:30 am
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): 11 am
  • Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 1 pm

Is there a preview available for When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5?

A still from When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5 (Image via YouTube/Hallmark Channel)
A preview of the upcoming episode is available on the official YouTube page of the Hallmark Channel. The preview indicates that the episode will focus on Nathan as he gets involved in Rosemary's latest mystery. The duo shall be seen launching a full-blown undercover mission across Hope Valley as they work to uncover the true origins of a gold coin. This is the same coin that Rosemary and Bill have been trying to investigate for the past two episodes.

Meanwhile, Fiona will make an unexpected return to Hope Valley, but she won't be coming back alone. She will bring a mysterious stranger named Ava with her.

As per the spoilers for the upcoming episode, Ava's life will mirror Elizabeth's past. Ava also seems ready to make her mark and stay in Hope Valley for the foreseeable future. It remains to be seen which direction the storyline ahead will take this new character in.

Audiences can watch When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5, which will be released on the Hallmark Channel this Sunday.

